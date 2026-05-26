Dakota County Upstream Mapping Training Focuses on Prevention and Family Support

Community partners from across northeast Nebraska gathered at Northeast Community College on April 30 and May 1 for an Upstream Mapping Training focused on strengthening children and families through prevention and early intervention strategies.

The two-day training brought together representatives from Dakota, Dixon, Cedar, Thurston, and Burt counties to explore both court-ordered and community-based approaches designed to support families before challenges escalate into deeper child welfare system involvement.

Upstream Mapping is a community-driven initiative that helps local stakeholders identify gaps in services, strengthen partnerships, and build prevention-focused solutions that keep children safe and families connected. The effort emphasizes looking “upstream” to address issues early and create stronger support systems for youth and caregivers.

Participants engaged in thoughtful and solution-focused discussions centered on improving outcomes for families across the region. Local partners—including Haven House, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, court representatives, and community organizations—worked collaboratively to identify priorities and strategies for continued action.

Three key priorities emerged from the training:

Strengthening family engagement

Expanding access to mental health services for all

Promoting Findhelp as a one-stop resource for community supports and services

Organizers emphasized that the work is rooted in collaboration and prevention, with a shared commitment to meeting families where they are and connecting them to meaningful support earlier.

The training highlighted the importance of cross-system partnerships and community involvement in creating stronger, more responsive systems for children and families throughout the region.