Saline County Adult Drug Court Celebrates Two Graduates

On May 11, 2026, the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court celebrated the graduation of two participants at the Saline County District Courthouse in Wilbur, with Judge David Bargen presiding over the ceremony. Special guests included Saline County Attorney David Solheim and Jefferson County Commissioner Danielle Schwab. Tanner Cohoe from the Wellbeing Initiative was the guest speaker.

Graduation marks a significant achievement for participants who have successfully completed an intensive program focused on substance use treatment, close supervision, and personal accountability. Adult Drug Court programs typically last a minimum of 20 months and are designed to equip participants with the tools and skills necessary to maintain long-term recovery and lead lives free from drug and alcohol dependence.

By combining comprehensive treatment services with consistent judicial oversight, Adult Drug Courts support participants throughout their recovery journeys while encouraging lasting rehabilitation. These courts provide an alternative to traditional case processing for eligible nonviolent individuals with substance use disorders through a specialized, collaborative team approach within the existing court system.

The primary goals of Adult Drug Courts are to reduce recidivism and substance use while enhancing public safety. Programs utilize evidence-based practices, including validated risk and needs assessments, individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, structured incentives and sanctions, and access to a wide range of supportive and rehabilitative services aimed at promoting long-term success.

For additional information, please contact:

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 402-821-7114 Email: christina.reece@nejudicial.gov

Photo (L to R): Graduate, Judge David Bargen, Graduate, and Supervision Officer Nichole Mosley.