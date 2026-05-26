Sara Fowler, Trial Court Services Director for County Court, Receives CORE Champion Award from NACM

Court Services Division is proud to announce that Sara Fowler, Trial Court Service Director for County Court, has been honored with the prestigious CORE Champion Award from the National Association for Court Management (NACM).

NACM is the largest organization of court management professionals in the world with members from all levels and types of courts. Their mission is to develop all court professionals as leaders who are committed to excellence and advocating on important court and justice topics.

NACM CORE is a comprehensive education program for court professionals. NACM’s intent for this program is to provide competencies for professionals working in court administration that promote excellence in the administration of justice and court management. The CORE Champion Program requires participants to demonstrate an understanding in 13 CORE competencies, including understanding the fundamental purposes and responsibilities of the courts, workforce management, leadership, and court governance.

Since joining Court Services Division, Sara has been an administrative leader who oversees operational, programmatic, and strategic functions that support the court system. She has been instrumental in shaping how the court serves our court users, including developing education specifically that incorporates competencies that she learned while participating in the NACM CORE Program.

“Public trust and confidence in the courts is integral to the credibility of the Nebraska Judicial Branch. Sara’s accomplishment in obtaining this award positions her to be a court leader that will continue to promote a culture that fosters integrity, transparency, and accountability of our court system,” said Amy Prenda, Deputy Administrator for Court Services Division.

Please join us in congratulating Sara Fowler on this well-deserved recognition and thanking her for her continued commitment to excellence.