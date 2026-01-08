Healio Announces AI Advisory Board

Physician-led board to provide strategic and clinical direction for the Healio AI platform

THOROFARE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healio is excited to announce the founding members of the Healio AI Advisory Board, a physician-led group established to provide strategic guidance and clinical expertise to support the ongoing development of Healio AI, an innovative clinical intelligence platform built for health care professionals, providing rapid access to credible, curated medical knowledge to support patient care.The Healio AI Advisory Board comprises leading physicians and health care experts representing a range of medical specialties, each bringing deep experience at the intersection of medicine, technology and innovation. The board will play a critical role in ensuring Healio AI continues to deliver trusted, clinically relevant insights that meet the real-world needs of health care professionals. Further, the board will be instrumental in developing new features and tools to support the daily practice of medicine.The Healio AI Advisory Board members include:Kingsley Agbeyegbe, MD, Hospitalist and Lead Clinical Informaticist at Wellstar Health Systems, Atlanta;James Barry, MD, MBA, Neonatologist, Co-Founder NeoMIND-AI, Littleton, Colorado;Hansa Bhargava, MD, Pediatrician, Chief Clinical Strategy and Innovation Officer at Healio, Atlanta;Kendall Donaldson, MD, MS, Ophthalmologist and Medical Director at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Fort Lauderdale, Florida;Scott Edmonds, OD, Optometrist and neuro/oculomotor condition specialist, Edmonds Eye Associates, Philadelphia;Navin Goyal, MD, Anesthesiologist, Entrepreneur and Managing Partner at LOUD Ventures, Columbus, Ohio;Holland Haynie III, MD, Internist and Chief Medical Officer at Central Ozarks Medical Center and Founder of Rethinking Rural, Osage Beach, Missouri;Shikha Jain, MD, Oncologist and Founder of Women in Medicine, Chicago;Srikanth Mahankali, MD, Neuroradiologist and AI Expert, Cleveland;Alessio Morley-Fletcher, MD, Pediatric Hospitalist and Innovator, Boston;Peter Rezkalla, MD, Pediatrician, Child Health Advocate and Entrepreneur, New York;Jonathan B. Singer, PhD, Professor, Social Worker and Author, Chicago;Scott Smitherman MD, MBA, Hospitalist and Chief Medical Information Officer at Providence Clinical Network, Olympia, Washington; andLouis Williams, MD, Hematologist at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland.“The formation of the Healio AI Advisory Board reinforces our commitment to responsible, physician-informed AI that enhances clinical decision-making while maintaining the highest standards of trust, accuracy and transparency,” said Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Healio Chief AI Officer.“It is of the utmost importance to have clinicians at the table, in development, and contribute to the improvement of AI tools in health care. I am proud to see that Healio puts doctors at the forefront of innovation,” said Hansa Bhargava, MD, Healio Chief Clinical Strategy and Innovation Officer.Healio AI, launched in November, is a free health care professional-first, HIPAA-compliant platform that delivers fast, verified insights from research, data and expert perspectives. Updated daily, the new tool gives health care professionals the latest intelligence they need to make evidence-based decisions at the point of care. Widely accessible through mobile, desktop and the recently released app, Healio AI is available wherever and whenever clinicians need it.###About HealioHealio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education across 20+ specialties in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio offers its core News, CME, Clinical Guidance and Community channels, plus the all-new Healio AI tool providing evidence-based intelligence at the point of care. For more information, visit Healio.com.

