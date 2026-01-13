Healio AI Introduces CME Credit for Clinical Search Activity

New Point-of-Care learning feature allows clinicians to earn CME seamlessly through everyday use of Healio AI

THOROFARE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healio announced a new continuing medical education (CME) capability within Healio AI , enabling clinicians to earn CME directly through their everyday search activity.In partnership with its sister company, Vindico Medical Education , Healio AI now offers Internet Point of Care (PoC) AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™, allowing physicians and other health care professionals to earn CME credit for clinical queries they are already asking in real time.In support of improving patient care, Vindico Medical Education is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.With this new feature, physicians can continue using Healio AI as they normally do, to access current, trusted clinical information, then claim CME credit for eligible searches that are completed within the Healio AI ecosystem. The experience is designed to improve and integrate the user experience across Healio, save time and better align education with real-world patient care.“Physicians rely on trusted tools like Healio AI as part of their daily clinical decision-making,” said Joan-Marie Stiglich, Chief AI Officer at Healio. “This new capability reinforces our physician-first approach, by enabling physicians to earn CME credit through everyday Healio AI usage, bringing to the forefront the real, meaningful learning that already occurs throughout clinical practice, without adding extra steps or disrupting physician workflow.”“Continuing medical education is most effective when it aligns with how clinicians actually work,” said Robert Esgro, Chief Operating Officer of Vindico Medical Education and Healio Live. “AI-powered search has become a critical tool that allows clinicians to provide the latest evidence-based care in a timely manner. Vindico is thrilled to be able to provide clinicians with the opportunity to earn Internet Point of Care credits for learning done through Healio AI as they integrate it into their daily practice. As a jointly accredited provider, Vindico recognizes the importance of making continuing professional development more convenient and accessible for busy clinicians.”This approach reflects a broader shift in continuing medical education toward integrated learning models that recognize clinical inquiry as it naturally occurs across practice settings, helping physicians streamline their CME completion, while supporting patient care.This CME feature is an extension of Healio AI’s commitment to physician-first innovation — grounded in a simple question: how can we best support physicians in their daily practice?The Healio AI CME experience is now available to eligible users. For more information visit Healio.com/AI.###About HealioHealio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education across 20+ specialties in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio offers its core News, CME, Clinical Guidance and Community channels, plus the all-new Healio AI tool providing evidence-based intelligence at the point of care. For more information, visit Healio.com.About Vindico Medical EducationVindico Medical Education has been reviewed by Joint Accreditation for Interprofessional Continuing Education™ and awarded joint accreditation through November 2026 as a provider of interprofessional continuing education (IPCE) by and for the healthcare team. Vindico is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. Vindico has been authorized by the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) to award AAPA Category 1 CME credit for activities planned in accordance with AAPA CME Criteria, the Association of Regulatory Boards of Optometry (ARBO) for Council on Optometric Practitioner Education (COPE) approved Credit(s) for optometrists for activities planned in accordance with COPE Criteria, and authorized by the Commission on Dietetic Registry (CDR) to award contact hours for registered dieticians for activities planned in accordance with CDR Criteria.Vindico Medical Education is solely dedicated to delivering learner-centered, performance improvement–based interventions, including educational activities, practice tools, and patient education materials, in the United States and worldwide. The design of these interventions is based on various learning theories, executed in a manner to address the educational gaps of healthcare professionals and aimed to improve patient health and experience. www.VindicoCME.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.