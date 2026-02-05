Andrew Slack Named President of The Wyanoke Group; John C. Carter Joins Board of Directors

Changes mark the next phase of Wyanoke’s long-term leadership plan

THOROFARE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wyanoke Group today announced changes to its executive leadership designed to advance the company’s long-term management plan. The announcements were made by Peter Slack, CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Wyanoke Group.Andrew Slack, MBA, has been named President of the Wyanoke Group. He previously served as Chief Administrative Officer and, before that, as Associate Vice President of Operations for Wyanoke and an Analyst for Healio , a Wyanoke Group company. Slack has been with the organization since 2016.In his new role, Slack will serve as the company’s chief operating executive, overseeing day-to-day management and internal operations. He will be responsible for driving financial performance, strategic direction, and cross-functional collaboration across all Wyanoke business units.“We are excited to have Andrew assume such a prominent and important role in the company,” said Peter Slack. “His contributions in prior assignments have strengthened our corporate operations and enhanced our financial and data analysis capabilities. Through that work, he has developed a deep understanding of Wyanoke’s data and operations across the organization, making him uniquely qualified for this moment.“This move sends a strong message to our loyal audiences, customers, and employees that Wyanoke is committed to executing our long-term vision and building for the future.”“I am honored to step into this expanded leadership role at Wyanoke,” Andrew Slack said. “Our success is rooted in the incredible talent of our team. As we navigate a dynamic market, I look forward to building on our strong foundation and refining our strategic vision. Let’s get to work!”Slack’s promotion coincides with the conclusion of John C. Carter’s tenure as Wyanoke Chief Strategy Officer. Carter concludes a distinguished 44-year career with the company, during which he also served for more than 15 years as Chief Operating Officer. Since 2022, Andrew Slack has reported to Carter.Also announced, Carter has been appointed to the Wyanoke Group Board of Directors.“John has been instrumental to the growth and success of Wyanoke throughout his career,” Peter Slack said. “We are delighted that he has agreed to join the Board, where we will continue to benefit from his leadership, experience, and vision while maintaining continuity as we move forward.”###About the Wyanoke GroupThe Wyanoke Group is the parent company for Healio, Healio Live, Healio Strategic Solutions, Slack Incorporated and Vindico Medical Education. The shared mission of the Wyanoke Group companies is to deliver the highest quality information, education and communications to healthcare professionals to improve patient health. For more information, visit WyanokeGroup.com.About HealioHealio is a multichannel information platform, providing health care specialists with tailored news, information and education across 20+ specialties in support of their daily practice of medicine. Healio offers its core News, CME, Clinical Guidance and Community channels, plus the all-new Healio AI tool providing evidence-based intelligence at the point of care. For more information, visit Healio.com.

