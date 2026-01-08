Heather Morse Joins Gray, Gray & Gray as Audit Director

Heather Morse, CPA, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm based in Canton, MA, has announced that Heather Morse, CPA, has joined the firm as a Director in the Audit & Assurance department. In her new role, Morse will oversee complex audit engagements, manage client relationships, and ensure the delivery of high-quality assurance services that meet regulatory standards and client expectations.

“We are very fortunate to have a professional with Heather’s expertise and experience join our team,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Gray, Gray & Gray’s Leading Partner. “Heather has a proven track record of success in guiding and advising clients, and in using audit data to help reveal a more confident path forward.”

Heather Morse began her career at PwC, where she spent 28 years in the firm’s audit department, rising to Director in the Chief Auditor Network and guiding the development of innovative auditing practices.

Morse is a graduate of Lehigh University, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus in Accounting. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs.

Gray, Gray & Gray recently reaffirmed its intention to remain an independent firm amid widespread consolidation in the accounting industry, citing its 80-year history of success as proof of the value of autonomy and a people-first approach.

The firm is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine, which also named them to their “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

