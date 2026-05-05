G.M. Roth Design Remodeling Wins 2026 Most Unique Project' from New Hampshire Home Builders Association

G.M. Roth New Hampshire Home Builders Association Cornerstone Award 2026

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G.M. Roth Design Remodeling is proud to announce that the company has been honored with the 2025 “Most Unique Project” Cornerstone Award from the New Hampshire Home Builders Association (NHHBA). This award, which recognizes exceptional innovation, craftsmanship, and design excellence, marks more than two decades of award-winning performance, with G.M. Roth earning Cornerstone Awards since 2003.

The 2026 winning project showcases a fully custom home spa suite, engineered for a client with a structured wellness routine. Designed to transition seamlessly from the home gym to a series of therapeutic environments, the suite includes a full sauna, a dedicated steam room, a deep-soaking tub, a multi-zone therapeutic shower, and a curated circulation path that supports heat, steam, cold immersion, and recovery practices.

Every detail of the project was crafted to deliver an immersive, restorative experience. Durable, nature-inspired porcelain surfaces mimic wood and stone, offering a tranquil aesthetic well-suited to high-humidity conditions. Layered lighting, intentional layout, and refined material selections come together to create a calming retreat that functions as both a luxury amenity and a purpose-built wellness system.

For over 40 years, G.M. Roth Design Remodeling has been a leader in the region’s design-build industry and custom remodeling solutions, specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathrooms, additions, outdoor living spaces, and whole-home transformations. The company’s continued recognition at the Cornerstone Awards underscores its commitment to exceptional design, client experience, and construction quality.

About G.M. Roth Design Remodeling

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Nashua, NH, G.M. Roth Design Remodeling is a full-service design-build firm serving Southern New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts. With an in-house team of award-winning designers, master carpenters, and project managers, the company delivers high-end renovation services that transform how clients live in their homes. Learn more at www.gmroth.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.