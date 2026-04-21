Superior Windows & Doors Owner Doug Chromy Selected for Inaugural Andersen Certified Contractor Advisory Council

Prestigious appointment recognizes exceptional expertise and commitment to excellence in the window and door industry.

NEW PRAGUE, MN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superior Windows & Doors (New Prague, MN) has announced that owner Doug Chromy has been selected to serve on the inaugural Andersen Certified Contractor Advisory Council and attended the Council’s initial meeting in Goodyear, Arizona.

This prestigious appointment recognizes Doug's exceptional expertise and commitment to excellence in the window and door industry. As one of the top companies nationally in the Andersen Certified Contractor Program, Superior Windows & Doors has demonstrated a superior level of craftsmanship, customer service, and product knowledge, setting the company apart from its peers.

As Doug takes on this advisory role with Andersen, Superior Windows & Doors looks forward to bringing even more expertise, innovation, and exceptional service to homeowners throughout the region for years to come.

While companies like Renewal by Andersen typically offer just a single product line, Superior Windows & Doors provides customers with a comprehensive range of Andersen products to meet every budget and design preference. This versatility allows homeowners to select the perfect windows and doors for their specific needs, whether they're looking for premium features or cost-effective solutions.

About Superior Windows & Doors

Superior Windows & Doors has been the Twin Cities region’s leading Andersen Window & Door contractor for more than two decades, making founder Doug Chromy known as “The Andersen Guy.” With both of Doug's sons now part of the family business, the company is positioned for an exciting future. The next generation of the Chromy family is ready to carry forward the company's commitment to delivering a “Superior Experience” in window and door replacement projects. The company also installs LP composite home siding.

For more information, call 952-758-7507 or visit their website at: https://www.superiorremodelinginc.com.

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