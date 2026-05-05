SauveBio Appoints Paul Wengender as Chief Commercial Officer

Paul Wengender, CCO, SuaveBio

Veteran life sciences CRO executive and Blue Sky Biotech founder joins flow cytometry CRO to lead commercial strategy

Paul’s leadership will be central to that next chapter, particularly as we deepen the consultative, expert-partner model that sets SauveBio apart from transactional CROs.” — Hannah Sheehan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of SauveBio

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SauveBio, Inc., a flow cytometry and cell sorting contract research organization (CRO) serving biotech and pharmaceutical clients, today announced the appointment of Paul Wengender as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Wengender brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the life sciences CRO sector and will lead commercial strategy as SauveBio scales its specialized flow cytometry and advanced cell sorting services.

Wengender began his career at Pfizer, where he spent a decade managing an internal laboratory and external CRO partnerships. In 2003, he founded Blue Sky Biotech (later acquired and now operating as part of Curia), serving as CEO and CCO and leading the company through its successful acquisition. Across his career, Wengender has personally led more than $50 million in closed contracts and delivered 5–15x ROI to stakeholders, with deep expertise in commercial strategy, early R&D market positioning, and cross-functional execution across science, sales, and operations teams.

“Paul has built and scaled the kind of CRO that biotech and pharma teams trust with their most critical work,” said Hannah Sheehan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of SauveBio. “His track record speaks for itself, but what made this hire right for SauveBio is his understanding of how to translate specialized scientific capability into durable commercial relationships. As we scale our flow cytometry, cell sorting, antibody validation, and organelle sorting services to meet growing demand, Paul’s leadership will be central to that next chapter, particularly as we deepen the consultative, expert-partner model that sets SauveBio apart from transactional CROs.”

SauveBio provides FACS-based cell sorting, immunophenotyping, nanoparticle characterization, and receptor occupancy studies, alongside its FAMS (fluorescence-activated mitochondrial sorting) capability. The company differentiates through hands-on scientific consultation and rigorous data analysis at every stage of a study, paired with technical capabilities, including organelle-level sorting, that are not widely available at other flow cytometry CROs.

Wengender will be based in the Boston-Cambridge area and will lead SauveBio’s commercial team.

About SauveBio

SauveBio, Inc. is a flow cytometry and cell sorting contract research organization based in Worcester, Massachusetts. The company partners with biotech and pharmaceutical clients to deliver FACS-based cell sorting, immunophenotyping, nanoparticle characterization, receptor occupancy studies, antibody validation, and organelle-level analysis and sorting. SauveBio is a graduate of the Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives (MBI) SPARK accelerator program. Learn more at sauvebio.com.



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