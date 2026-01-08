RAINBOW VENTURES SUMMIT 2026

The 2025 Rainbow Ventures Summit Organizers from TechBirmingham, AIDS Alabama, Innovation Depot, LunarLab, Founders Playground, and Taylor McCown

A free 2-day conference on February 20-21, 2026, in Birmingham, AL, designed to support and connect LGBTQ+ founders, entrepreneurs & aspiring business owners.

I love what this conference does to my heart and soul every year and I hope everyone in these spaces gets to experience the joy that is this event” — Summit Participant

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RSVP Today! The Rainbow Ventures Summit , Alabama's premier LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurship Conference, returns for another year of connection, inspiration, and empowerment on Friday, February 20 and Saturday, February 21, 2026 in Birmingham, AL. This *free* event is designed to connect and support LGBTQ+ founders and CEOs of startups and small businesses while fostering a vibrant and inclusive entrepreneurial community.The Rainbow Ventures Summit provides a platform for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs to thrive by offering valuable insights, expanding professional networks, and creating a supportive environment. Open to everyone who champions diversity and entrepreneurship, this event promises to deliver actionable takeaways and meaningful connections.What to Expect:- Insights from Industry Experts: Gain knowledge from experienced professionals who will share insights into various aspects of entrepreneurship, such as marketing, sales, access to capital, and navigating regulatory requirements.- Networking Opportunities: Connect with LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and potential collaborators who share your passion for innovation.- Vendor Tables: Entrepreneurs can showcase their products and services at no cost, engaging with potential customers and partners to form valuable relationships.- Pitch Competition: Early-stage entrepreneurs will have the chance to present their business ideas, receive constructive feedback, and compete for exciting prizes.Event Details:Date: February 20-21, 2026Location: Birmingham, ALCost: Free, with complimentary meals provided, including coffee, lunch, snacks, and beverages.Sponsorship Opportunities:The Rainbow Ventures Summit is actively seeking sponsors dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusivity in the business community. Interested sponsors can contact Elizabeth or Anna at techequalsadmin@techbirmingham.com for more information.Register to attend here: https://www.rainbowventuressummit.com Join us on February 20-21, 2026, at Innovation Depot as we celebrate diversity, empower LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, and fuel innovation in Alabama's business ecosystem.CONTACT: Tech Equals Board MembersEmail: techequalsadmin@techbirmingham.comAbout Tech Equals:The purpose of Tech Equals is to provide visibility and voice to the LGBTQ members of central Alabama's tech community. To do this, the organization will aim to provide resources, support, and professional networking in a safe and affirming environment. In addition, this group will spearhead larger community efforts around the issues that most impact LGBTQ members by leading public discussions and forums, being involved in citywide inclusivity efforts, and serving as our tech community's proponent for LGBTQ-inclusive, statewide non-discrimination laws.Tech Equals' vision is to become Alabama's leading professional organization for LGBTQ visibility, inclusivity, and advocacy in the technology and tech-adjacent community. Tech Equals is a partner affinity group of TechBirmingham.About The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham:The Community Foundation was founded in 1959 by a group of generous, dedicated leaders, and though the issues facing our community change over time, our commitment remains the same. We are here to empower people, ignite passion, and pursue our vision of a brighter future and a Greater Birmingham. The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham was built on, and continues to thrive on, the idea that together, we have the power to create transformational change. We work every day to take on the fundamental issues that challenge the growth and success of the people in our communities, supporting those in need in our five-county region and supporting those who support others.About City of Birmingham:The City of Birmingham is a major economic and cultural hub in Alabama and the southeastern United States. Committed to fostering innovation, economic development, and inclusive growth, Birmingham actively supports entrepreneurship and small business development as key drivers of community prosperity. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the city works to create opportunities for all residents and ensure Birmingham remains a vibrant place to live, work, and build businesses.About Innovation Depot:Our vision is for Innovation Depot to be recognized as one of the best incubators in the country, where entrepreneurs pursue their startup dreams, build dynamic teams, and contribute to the growth of Birmingham. We aim to be the go-to destination for every tech enthusiast in the city, fostering a vibrant community of founders, startup employees, investors, and supporters. We want our building to feel like home, a place where countless hours are spent turning ideas into reality, and where everyone feels welcomed and valued.About LunarLab:LunarLab is a product strategy and design studio based in Birmingham, Alabama. With decades of experience, they help companies of all sizes turn their biggest software challenges into their proudest achievements. Their core service offerings include product strategy, UX and UI design, project management, and user research. As a woman-owned small business and a Certified B Corporation, they're also invested in ensuring that their work achieves positive social and environmental impact. Learn more at www.lunarlab.io About The Founders Playground LLC:The Founders Playground LLC is a management consulting and fractional program coordinator provider dedicated to advancing economic development through innovative, inclusive practices. Offering services like entrepreneurial program development, technical assistance, grant writing, and accelerator implementation, the firm empowers startups and small businesses. Guided by values of courage, accessibility, and belonging, The Founders Playground partners with organizations to make entrepreneurship accessible and impactful.

