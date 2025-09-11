From Hackathons to Human-Centered Innovation: Summer Interns at The Founders Playground Build Tech with Purpose

Mang, Sherman, Samantha and Katherine met twice weekly over the summer for virtual 'office hours' - a time for collaboration and team problem solving.

Interns develop a behavioral assessment prototype for startups and investors through QuantHub’s 10-week experiential learning program.

I’m proud of what I built. I’m excited for what comes next.” — Samantha, Intern

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Founders Playground , a management consulting and entrepreneurial support firm, proudly announces the successful completion of its Summer 2025 Internship Program in partnership with QuantHub 's Alabama Data Scholars program. Over ten transformative weeks, interns Mang, Samantha, and Sherman worked alongside Founder and CEO Katherine Zobre to co-create technology that supports startup ecosystems and investor decision-making.These three students, selected for their curiosity, collaborative spirit, and sharp analytical minds, began their journey by analyzing customer discovery interviews. From that research, they collaboratively developed a prioritized feature list grounded in the benefits and values these features would bring to startup investors. As an icebreaker, Zobre launched a mini-hackathon, challenging each team member to build a tool that solved a problem in their real lives while exploring platform options.What happened next was nothing short of extraordinary: in just under 10 hours, each intern produced a working prototype inspired by their unique interests:- Sherman developed a movie recommendation engine powered by user preferences.- Samantha created a tool for organizing school club signups and event registrations.- Mang built a collaborative, shareable to-do list for distributed teams.From these MVPs, the team transitioned into a collective build of an original application for The Founders Playground: a behavioral assessment and upskilling dashboard designed for investors and their startup portfolio teams. The app focuses on strengthening communication, leadership, psychological safety, and belonging—critical ingredients for early-stage startup success.“Founder breakups are one of the most overlooked risks in early-stage investing,” said Zobre. “Evidence shows that 35% of founders part ways—often within the first two years—putting time, capital, and innovation at risk. At The Founders Playground, we’re building tools that help investors and startups spot misalignment early, strengthen team dynamics, and safeguard the long-term potential of their ventures.” The app aims to support investors by identifying early signals of team friction and providing startup leaders with actionable recommendations to build stronger, more resilient companies. It doesn’t just diagnose issues, it offers a path to remediation and protects both relationships and returns.Samantha, reflecting on her experience, shared: “I’m proud of what I built. I’m excited for what comes next. And I hope more students like me take the leap.”The Summer 2025 Internship is part of The Founders Playground’s ongoing commitment to inclusive talent development, real-world learning, and ecosystem-level impact. The program, powered by QuantHub, integrates technical experimentation, human-centered design, and strategic foresight—all through the lens of equity and belonging.Alabama Data Scholars Program Director, Kelsey Beckett, EdD, highlights the impact and importance of this program: “It’s powerful watching students discover what they're capable of when someone believes in them and offers them the mentorship and tools to grow. The focus on building interns’ confidence, identity, inclusion, and belonging isn't just nice to have—it's essential for an equitable future. The Founders Playground is exemplary among employers participating in the Data Scholars program in that regard.”As Zobre puts it, “Innovation isn’t just about code—it’s about connection. We’re proud to invest in the next generation of builders and thinkers who care deeply about both.”About The Founders PlaygroundThe Founders Playground is a management consulting firm and entrepreneurial support partner, empowering ecosystems where equity and innovation thrive. Specializing in strategic planning, program development, grant writing, and fractional C-suite services, the firm collaborates with economic development agencies, universities, accelerators, and mission-driven organizations across the country. Founded in 2023 by Katherine Zobre, The Founders Playground is built on the belief that entrepreneurship should be transformational, equitable, and fun. Grounded in its core values of belonging, equity, accessibility, and diversity (BEAD), the firm helps institutions and innovators align purpose with profitability, designing solutions that are as joyful as they are impactful.About QuantHubQuantHub is an AI-powered learning platform revolutionizing how individuals and organizations build future-ready skills. As industries transform at breakneck speed, QuantHub empowers learners to thrive in the AI economy, equipping them not just with technical expertise but with adaptable, practical skills essential for tomorrow’s jobs. Leveraging generative AI and a human-in-the-loop approach, the platform enables rapid, cost-effective course development across disciplines. With gamified, adaptive learning experiences and robust reporting tools, QuantHub supports inclusive, scalable education for classrooms, companies, and communities alike. Whether you're a teacher, manager, or ecosystem builder, QuantHub integrates seamlessly with leading learning and HR systems to drive measurable, mission-aligned outcomes.The Alabama Data Scholars program was launched by QuantHub in 2023 through support from Innovate Alabama to engage, inspire, and retain Alabama’s next generation of data- and AI-driven innovators. The summer internship and upskilling initiative has engaged 69 Alabama students in paid internships at 40 employers to date. Learn more and get involved at QuantHub.com/intern.

