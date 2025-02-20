Business Builders Bash Returns to Auburn University, Empowering the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs

Ready, set, launch! These aspiring entrepreneurs came together at Business Builders Bash to turn bold ideas into reality...in a weekend! With creativity, teamwork, and a little fun, they’re taking their first steps toward building something great. Celebrating big ideas! Congrats to all the participants at Business Builders Bash 2024! Engaged and inspired! Attendees at Weekend Ventures dive deep into entrepreneurial insights during a lightning talk.

An intensive, three-day immersive entrepreneurship experience, Business Builders Bash 2025 at Auburn University, empowers students and community innovators.

I had a great time at the Business Builders Bash! I learned a lot about entrepreneurship and how to start a new business. I learned a lot about myself and my leadership strengths. I would recommend!” — 2024 Business Builders Bash Participant

AUBURN, AL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Founders Playground is thrilled to announce the return of Business Builders Bash , an immersive entrepreneurship experience taking place April 4-6, 2025, at the Harbert College of Business, Auburn University. This intensive three-day event, featuring complimentary meals, including coffee, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, offers aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators the chance to develop and validate their business ideas in a hands-on, supportive environment.Business Builders Bash is hosted by Auburn’s Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship and utilizes the proven Weekend Ventures curriculum co-designed by Founders Playground CEO Katherine Zobre and Josh Sahib, Director of the Lowder Center. The event will be co-facilitated by The Founders Playground and Lowder Center Director Joshua Sahib, providing participants with expert guidance as they embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.The 2024 Business Builders Bash saw remarkable success, with five teams launching minimum viable products (MVPs)—two of which generated revenue during the event itself. Over 60% of participants expressed their intent to continue developing their businesses post-event, showcasing the program’s effectiveness in fostering real-world entrepreneurial success.“This event isn’t just about brainstorming ideas—it’s about executing them,” said Katherine Zobre, CEO of The Founders Playground. “By the end of the weekend, participants will leave with not only a business concept but also the tools, mentorship, and confidence to take it to the next level.”Business Builders Bash aligns with Auburn University’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, complementing initiatives such as the Startup Studio, which assists entrepreneurs in crafting logos, brand kits, pitch videos and other high-impact business deliverables.What to Expect:- Team Formation & Ideation: Participants will collaborate with like-minded individuals to develop and refine business concepts.- Customer Discovery & Market Research: Entrepreneurs will learn key strategies for identifying market needs and validating their business ideas.- Hands-On Coaching & Mentorship: Industry experts will provide real-time feedback and strategic advice.- Pitch Competition: Teams will showcase their ideas in a final pitch, gaining experience in presenting their ventures to an audience.Registration & Additional InformationThe event is discounted for students, but space is limited. Interested participants can learn more & register by visiting https://www.businessbuildersbash.com/ . For more details, contact Joshua Sahib (jsahib@auburn.edu).About the Lowder Center for Family Business and EntrepreneurshipThe Lowder Center for Family Business and Entrepreneurship serves as Auburn University’s gateway to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. By providing hands-on education, mentorship, and resources, the center helps students and community members transform innovative ideas into viable business ventures.About the Harbert College of BusinessThe Harbert College of Business is a nationally ranked leader in undergraduate, graduate, and executive education. Home to more than 6,900 students, the college equips future business leaders with the tools and knowledge to excel in a rapidly evolving global economy.About the Founders PlaygroundThe Founders Playground LLC, led by CEO Katherine Zobre, is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based Entrepreneurial Support Organization (ESO) specializing in program development, grant writing, and program management. Known for its engaging and accessible training models, The Founders Playground is committed to connecting underserved entrepreneurs with innovative opportunities.Media Contact:Katherine ZobreCEO, The Founders Playgroundkatherine@foundersplayground.co201-503-5927

2025 Business Builders Bash Promo Video

