New Music Alert Nothing Occurred (Remix) from Sharon Eitan

Nothing Occurred from Sharon Eitan Out Now

Track Title: Nothing Occurred (Remix) Genre: Pop / Rock Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QT6E92575815

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-talented singer-songwriter and composer Sharon Eitan is thrilled to announce the release of "Nothing Occurred (Remix)", the latest single from his ongoing remix series of the album Referrals and Talismans. Blending pop and rock elements, the track is out now on all major streaming platforms.Originally recorded years ago in a low-budget session at Ralf Levitan's studio—featuring acclaimed guitarist Avi Singolda and Eitan on lead vocals—the album Referrals and Talismans was finally released last year. Now, Eitan is giving these songs a fresh makeover, remixing them individually and releasing each as a standalone single.Eitan shares: "My lyrics often present wounded, isolated characters struggling to break free from real or imagined bonds—closeted gay men, silenced housewives, inhibited teenagers, aspiring artists fighting to be heard. Each song encapsulates its own micro-world, so I’m now approaching them individually."For these remixes, Eitan has embraced innovative AI tools to generate new vocal textures and reimagine the productions. "In some past projects, I've hired studio vocalists to record my music—especially when making demos for my musical theatre work," Eitan explains. "For these new remixes, I decided to experiment with AI tools to generate new vocal colours and reimagine the production. I feel that working with AI vocals is not altogether different from working with hired singers: in both cases, there’s a balance to be found between imposing my own interpretation of a song and nurturing the vocalist’s creative choice."Fans can explore more of Eitan's remixed favorites, including:I've Been AskedSafekeepingRolling WatersThe LessonThe Face That Launched A Thousand ShipsThe Good AdviceDead NowFireSirenYou Came To MeSharon Eitan is a versatile Israeli artist known for his work in classical composition, pop-rock songwriting, and musical theatre. With a background in physics and mathematics, Eitan brings a unique depth to his storytelling through music.Stream "Nothing Occurred (Remix)" now and stay tuned for more remixes from Referrals and Talismans.Contact Sharon Eitan at sharon.eitan.music@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers Retraction Statement Correction and Apology: Gender Reference in Press Release for Sharon Eitan Radio Pluggers regret an error in the press release dated January 7, 2026, for Sharon Eitan's single "Nothing Occurred (Remix)". The release incorrectly referred to the artist using she/her pronouns. Sharon Eitan is a man and uses he/him pronouns. We sincerely apologise to Sharon Eitan and our readers for this misgendering and any distress caused. An updated version of the press release with the correct pronouns has been issued. We appreciate the feedback that brought this to our attention and are committed to greater accuracy in the future. For any questions, please contact us via Radio Pluggers.

Nothing occurred (Remix)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.