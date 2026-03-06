New Music Alert I'm Not Gay from multi-talented electronic artist Rocco Lino DJ

I'm Not Gay from multi-talented electronic artist Rocco Lino DJ Rocco Lino

Track Title: I'm Not Gay Genre: House Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: ITVML2500021

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rocco Lino, the emerging talent on the British electronic scene, bursts onto the international stage with his explosive debut: I'm Not Gay, a dance track that fuses pulsating house and hypnotic techno into an explosion of gender-fluid humour and retro jazz references. Based in vibrant Cardiff, Rocco Lino transforms club nights into global parties, where rhythm meets irony and dancing becomes an act of light-hearted rebellion.Rocco Lino, real name Mark Luverush, discovered his passion for music in the underbelly of Cardiff's underground festivals, where he performed as a resident DJ in the city's most eclectic venues. Self-taught with a background in sound engineering from Cardiff University, Lino blends the raw energy of British house with Irish techno touches, laced with samples from '30s and '40s jazz - think Duke Ellington swing remixed into a club beat. "Music has to move your body and your mind," says Rocco Lino. "I'm Not Gay is my manifesto: a fun gender digression, timely, that challenges stereotypes while making you dance until dawn. It's for all the young people who want to laugh at themselves and the world."Built on an irresistible base, the track features stellar remixes that elevate its crossover appeal: the uplifting version by Luv Foundation UK infuses a soulful, jazz, inclusive vibe; Stonebridge's groovy take adds a Scandinavian deep house touch; while the remix by Micky Modelle, a club culture legend, pushes it toward futuristic techno with epic drops. The result? An anthem that's already conquered testers in London's and Ibiza's clubs, ready to storm global charts and social media, where the #ImNotGay hashtag is already turning into viral memes."With I'm Not Gay, Rocco Lino doesn't just debut; he redefines dance for the TikTok era," comments the production team. "It's house and techno seasoned with vintage jazz, a cocktail that'll make you dance, laugh, and talk - exactly what nightlife needs."Available on all digital platforms, I'm Not Gay is already viral on TikTok (7 million plays) and Spotify (3 million plays), is the lead single from the self-titled EP, releasing in late spring 2026.Rocco Lino: where dance meets irony. Stay groovy, stay true.Contact Rocco Lino DJ at booking@roccolino.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Rocco Lino DJ - I'm not gay LuvFoundationUK Remix

