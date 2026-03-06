YouTube Video Promotion Expands Global Reach: Google Ads-Powered Service Now Targeting Creators in India and Philippines

youtubevideopromotion.com TrueView Views Zero Bots

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouTube Video Promotion (youtubevideopromotion.com) today announced the extension of its Google Ads-based video promotion services to creators in India and the Philippines. This follows successful rollouts in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.With India leading the world with over 500 million YouTube users and the Philippines approaching 60 million — many of whom create content in English and target global audiences — these markets represent significant opportunities for creators seeking compliant growth tools. YouTube Video Promotion addresses this demand by delivering 100% compliant YouTube video promotion through official Google Ads campaigns, including TrueView In-Stream and Discovery ads, to drive genuine, engaged views from targeted real users.Unlike risky bot services that can lead to penalties or demonetization, the platform guarantees real views, increased watch time, and stronger algorithm signals — all while staying fully aligned with YouTube’s Terms of Service and Google Ads policies. Campaigns launch fast (often within 24 hours), with precise country targeting, demographic options, and detailed post-campaign reports for full transparency.“Creators in India and the Philippines are producing world-class content in music, vlogs, tutorials, gaming, and more — but many struggle to break through the noise,” said a spokesperson for YouTube Video Promotion. “Our service provides the rocket fuel they need: thousands to millions of real views that boost organic reach, help hit monetization thresholds (1,000 subs + 4,000 watch hours), and improve rankings in YouTube search. We've already helped brands, artists, and influencers in the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia achieve explosive results — now we're bringing that same power here.”Key benefits include:Real, engaged viewers from interested users (no fake bots)Money-back guarantee and 100% safety/compliance assuranceScalable packages for any budget — from startups to major labelsProven results: Boosted watch time leads to free organic promotion by YouTube's algorithmTargeted delivery: Focus on India, Philippines, or global reachWhether you're an independent artist dropping a new track, an e-commerce brand showcasing products, a vlogger building an audience, or a marketing agency scaling client channels — YouTube Video Promotion makes professional-grade YouTube video promotion accessible and effective.Get started today at youtubevideopromotion.com and launch your targeted campaign in minutes.About YouTube Video PromotionYouTube Video Promotion specializes in safe, powerful YouTube video promotion services using official Google Ads. Trusted by corporations, record labels, influencers, and creators worldwide, the service delivers real human traffic to boost visibility, engagement, and growth — without risking channel health.Email: info@youtubevideopromotion.comVisit https://youtubevideopromotion.com for more details.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.