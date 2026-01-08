PTC’26 on Track to Be Fourth Consecutive Record-Breaking Annual Conference

PTC’26 brings together global digital infrastructure leaders

Conference draws participants from more than 60 countries; demand for leadership programs reaches capacity

From sold out leadership programs and new research initiatives to the new Alaka‘i Stage, PTC’26 reflects a community investing in people, ideas, and long term impact.” — Brian Moon, CEO of PTC

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTC today announced that registration for PTC’26 has already exceeded total attendance from last year’s conference, positioning the Annual Conference to be the largest in the organization’s history and marking a fourth consecutive year of record growth.PTC’26 will bring together leaders from telecommunications, digital infrastructure, and the broader ICT ecosystem, with participants representing more than 60 countries, nations, and territories. The conference continues to serve as a key forum for executive level dialogue on issues shaping global connectivity.“PTC’26 reflects the scale and urgency of the conversations happening across our industry right now,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC. “The pace of registration shows that leaders see real value in coming together to address what’s next for digital infrastructure.”Demand for PTC’s leadership and professional development offerings has reached capacity ahead of the event. The Top Talent Leadership Development Program, now in its second year and delivered in partnership with Columbia Business School, is fully booked, as is the PTC Beyond Academy Master Class.PTC’26 will also introduce an organizational first with the presentation of PTC’s inaugural sponsored research study, “Retail Business Model Pricing for Telecommunications Services in Tonga,” to be presented by Network Strategies NZ.“What stands out this year is not just growth, but engagement,” Moon added. “From sold out leadership programs and new research initiatives to the new Alaka‘i Stage, PTC’26 reflects a community investing in people, ideas, and long term impact.”PTC’26 will include the Annual PTC Awards, honoring outstanding leadership, innovation, and service across the global ICT and digital infrastructure community. The conference will be held January 18–21, 2026, in Honolulu. Additional details and registration information are available at www.ptc.org ABOUT PTC:Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org

