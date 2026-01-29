PTC Names 2026 Board of Governors and Advisory Council Officers

PTC 2026 Board of Governors and Advisory Council officers.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTC , a global non profit advancing digital infrastructure and connectivity with a focus on the Pacific Rim, today announced its Board of Governors and Advisory Council officers for 2026, with terms running through PTC’27.The Board of Governors provides strategic and fiduciary oversight for the organization, while the Advisory Council contributes industry insight to help shape PTC’s programs and priorities.“As our community continues to grow, strong leadership is essential,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC. “Our 2026 officers bring diverse experience and perspectives that will help guide PTC’s work and support collaboration across the global digital infrastructure ecosystem.”2026 PTC Board of Governors Officers:• Tony Rossabi – Chair / Founder and Managing Director, OCOLO• Paul Abfalter – Vice Chair / Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, FLAG• Bill Barney – Vice Chair / Chairman, Asian Century Equity• Robert Pepper – Vice Chair / Senior Fellow, Global Digital Inclusion Partnership• Tim Logue – Secretary / Principal, TJLNova Consulting• Brian Tellam – Treasurer / Partner, Cornerstone Capital Partners2026 PTC Advisory Council Officers:• Mark Dando – Chair / Chief Executive Officer, Rabbit and Lion Pty Ltd• Nico Grove – Vice Chair / Managing Director & Co Founder, Kawikani GmbH• Emily Newman – Vice Chair / Director of Marketing, NJFX• J. Solomon – Vice Chair / Founder, The J. Solomon Group, Inc.These officers will support PTC’s programs and initiatives throughout the year, including PTC’DC in September and into PTC’27, taking place January 17–20, 2027, as the organization continues to advance collaboration across the global digital infrastructure community.ABOUT PTC:Founded in 1978, PTC is a non profit membership organization advancing digital infrastructure and connectivity on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub for the digital infrastructure community, supporting innovation, business growth, and collaboration through a broad range of events and initiatives. Its flagship event, the annual PTC Conference held each January in Honolulu, brings together senior executives, technologists, investors, researchers, and thought leaders to share insights, build relationships, and explore new opportunities. Visit us at www.ptc.org For more information, please contact:media@ptc.org

