PTC Honors Global Leaders and Innovators at PTC’26 Awards Ceremony in Honolulu

PTC’26 Awards recognize leadership in digital infrastructure

Honorees recognized at PTC’s largest annual conference in its 48 year history

Each recipient is contributing in meaningful ways to the growth, resilience, and evolution of the global digital infrastructure ecosystem.” — Brian Moon, CEO of PTC

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PTC today honored leaders, innovators, and organizations from across the global digital infrastructure ecosystem during the PTC’26 Awards, presented in Honolulu, Hawai‘i.The awards were presented during PTC’26, held January 18–21, which marked the largest conference in PTC’s 48 year history and brought together industry leaders from more than 60 countries to engage in executive level dialogue on the future of global connectivity.This year’s awards highlighted excellence across the full digital infrastructure value chain, while placing particular emphasis on emerging leadership, innovation, and regional impact. Awards recognizing young professionals and next generation leaders highlighted the growing importance of sustainability, talent development, and fresh perspectives as the industry scales to meet rising global demand. Regional and company awards reflected continued investment in resilient networks, data centers, subsea systems, and satellite infrastructure worldwide.“This year’s award recipients represent the best of our industry,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC. “They are building critical infrastructure, driving innovation, and strengthening connectivity in ways that will have lasting impact around the world.”PTC’26 Award Winners:Outstanding Young Leader Award:Louis Liu, Senior Sustainability Project Engineer, RehlkoNext Gen Award:Emily Newman, Marketing Director, NJFXPacific Region Impact Award:Vodafone Cook IslandsPacific Region Leader Award:Tenanoia Veronica Simona, CEO, Tuvalu Telecommunication CorporationOutstanding Submarine Network Company Award:TelinOutstanding Data Center Company Award:EdgeConneXOutstanding Satellite Company Award:SingtelOutstanding Network Solutions Provider Award:HFCL LimitedOutstanding Digital Infrastructure Investor Award:Elea Data Centers, and its Founder and Chairman, Alessandro LombardiOutstanding Innovation Award:Duos Edge AI and Duos Technologies GroupVision and Mission Award:Isabelle Paradis, Founder and CEO, HOT TELECOMOutstanding CEO Award:Rangu Salgame, Chairman and CEO, Princeton Digital GroupRichard J. Barber Distinguished Service Award:Tony Rossabi, Founder and Managing Director, OCOLO“These awards reflect not only achievement, but leadership and service,” Moon added. “Each recipient is contributing in meaningful ways to the growth, resilience, and evolution of the global digital infrastructure ecosystem.”As PTC continues to expand its global reach and impact, the PTC’26 Awards recognize the individuals and organizations shaping the next chapter of global connectivity and digital infrastructure.ABOUT PTC:Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org For more information, please contact:media@ptc.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.