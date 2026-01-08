CMS releases form for submitting provider complaints on Medicare Advantage plans 

Submit Release
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has implemented an online form for providers to submit complaints regarding Medicare Advantage plans. A CMS memorandum issued Dec. 22 announced implementation of the form. Subsequently, CMS has stated that all provider complaints should be submitted using the form effective Jan. 5, 2026. The form requests basic information about the complainant, beneficiary, provider, the Medicare Advantage plan and a complaint summary and provides optional fields for dates of service and the claim number. 

