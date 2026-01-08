Protecting New Year's Events

As Americans gathered to celebrate the New Year, DHS’s Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) deployed from coast-to-coast to keep them safe from terrorism.

CWMD’s Mobile Detection Deployment Program (MDDP) protected the following events from chemical, radiological, and nuclear threats working with the Securing the Cities Program in New York, Chicago, New Orleans, and San Francisco.

New York New Year’s Eve Celebration in Times Square.

Chicago New Year’s Eve celebration.

New Orleans New Year’s Eve celebration and Sugar Bowl.

San Francisco New Year’s Eve celebration.

Las Vegas New Year’s Eve celebration.

Nashville New Year’s Eve celebration and Music City Bowl, December 30.

The BioWatch program provided biological detection support for the Tournament of Roses Parade and Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California and the Times Square event, while CWMD’s Intelligence and Analysis Watch Desk supplied intelligence coordination and support.