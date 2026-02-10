WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien Murderers, Pedophiles, Rapists, and More Over the Weekend

While ICE law enforcement officers were demonized at the Super Bowl, our officers were risking their lives to arrest public safety threats from American neighborhoods

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens including those convicted for despicable crimes including murder, sexual assault of a minor, and rape from across the country this weekend.

“While ICE law enforcement was being demonized at the Super Bowl, the heroic men and women of ICE continued risking their lives to arrest criminal illegal alien murderers, pedophiles, and rapists from our communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Despite smears from Hollywood, ICE is making our country safer every single day. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This statistic doesn’t even include foreign fugitives, terrorists, and gang members who lack a rap sheet in the U.S. This heated rhetoric about ICE law enforcement is leading to our officers facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them.”

Arrests over the weekend include:

Rudy Roa-Fuentes, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted for murder in New York, New York.

Guillermo Arturo Ramirez-Londono, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for two counts of sexual assault on a minor under 14-years-old in Lyon County, Nevada.

Anderson Mejia-Bonilla, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for rape in Mineola, New York.

Wilson Perez-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for statutory sodomy/attempted statutory sodomy in Bridgeton, Missouri.

Tung Huy Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for gross sexual imposition in Steubenville, Ohio.

Mario Rosales-Figueroa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sex with a minor in Visalia, California.

Luis Edenilson Ortiz-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for gross or open lewdness in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gustavo Alvarado-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for kidnapping and assault in Hidalgo, Texas.

Eduardo Ramos-Domingo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Teodoro Del Carmen Velasquez-Benitez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for resisting arrest, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and driving while intoxicated in Alexandria, Virginia.

Darwin Sorto-Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for driving while impaired and assault on a government official in Wake County, North Carolina.

Miguel Valverde-Pupo, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for burglary in Amarillo, Texas.

Aliba Lamas-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for burglary in Miami, Florida.

Jaime Calzada-Salinas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for larceny in Fairfax, Virginia.

Carlos Manuel Legra-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated alien smuggling in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Mississippi.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested from across the country: WOW.DHS.gov.

# # #

