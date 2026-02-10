Criminal Illegal Alien from Guatemala Sentenced to Prison for Violently Assaulting Two ICE Officers in Florida

Secretary Noem has been clear: If you lay a hand on our federal law enforcement officers, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Fredy Aureliano Morales-Ramirez, a violent criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, has been sentenced to prison for assaulting two ICE officers. Morales-Ramirez was sentenced to serve one year and one day in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to forcibly assaulting a federal officer and faces removal from the United States following his criminal sentence.

Fredy Aureliano Morales-Ramirez

In August 2025, ICE officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Morales-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien with a final order of removal, in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. When officers tried to arrest him, Morales-Ramirez violently resisted arrest including attempting to grab at the officers’ handcuffs, grabbing an officer by the genitals, and attempting to choke an officer.

With the assistance of local police, ICE was able to successfully arrest this criminal illegal alien.

The arresting officers sustained injuries, including cuts and bruises, during the incident.

“This illegal alien not only violated our laws by coming to our country illegally but then chose to violently assault our law enforcement including by grabbing an officer by the genitals and attempting to choke an officer. Assaulting federal law enforcement is a felony and a federal crime. These are the dangerous situations our officers find themselves in every day in the field,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “As a direct result of sanctuary politicians encouraging illegal aliens to evade arrest, our officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, a 3,200% increase in vehicular attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s message is clear: you will not stop or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

# # #