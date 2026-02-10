ICE Asks Charlotte Politicians to Not Release Criminal Illegal Alien Charged for Attempted Murder in North Carolina

Sanctuary policies resulted in the release of 1,400 criminal illegal aliens from jail directly back onto North Carolina streets

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer—which is a request that local law enforcement not release this criminal into Charlotte neighborhoods without notification to ICE—for Jamie Iram Gamez Cadena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested for attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

Jamie Iram Gamez Cadena

On February 1, 2026, this criminal illegal alien allegedly attacked and stabbed the victim repeatedly.

“Sanctuary politicians repeatedly place dangerous MONSTERS like this above the safety of American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are calling on North Carolina politicians to commit to not releasing this attempted murderer from jail back into American communities. Unfortunately, the state of North Carolina has a history of refusing to cooperate with ICE and releasing criminals back onto our streets to create more victims.”

Gamez Cadena is here in the United States illegally as an overstay on a B-2 tourist visa.

ICE lodged a detainer February 1, 2026, to prevent his release back into American communities.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #