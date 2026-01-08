TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate To Speak at CodeMash 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate, is slated to speak at the 2026 CodeMash Conference taking place January 12-16 at the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, Ohio.He’s scheduled to provide two sessions, including:9:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 15In Salon E, DeMars is scheduled to present, “Building Accessible Components with Razor.” Creating robust experiences with C# and .NET is great for back-end developers, but what if your strengths are on the front end? Many developers are asked to build in accessibility – with the catch that it must still be supported by C# teams. While ASP.NET Core and C# 7 offer far more power than older Microsoft technologies, they still fall short when it comes to baked-in accessibility solutions. Razor syntax serves as the bridge between back-end C# and front-end HTML, enabling beautiful user interfaces that can also be accessibility-compliant. In this talk, DeMars will walk attendees through an intro to accessibility, explain key Razor syntax, and build a standard form using Razor that is both functional and accessible for users with disabilities.8:30 a.m. on Friday, January 16Also in Salon E, DeMars is set to deliver a talk titled, “Possessed by Packages: Is Your JavaScript Haunted?” Is your app behaving strangely? Random network calls? Unexpected behavior? It might not be a bug, it might be possessed. In this spooky session, DeMars will explore how malicious packages sneak into your codebase like ghosts through an open portal. Attendees can learn how typo-squatting, dependency confusion, and supply chain attacks haunt the JavaScript ecosystem, and how to perform a proper exorcism. Go beyond npm audit and explore tools and habits to stop the haunt before it begins.For more information on DeMar’s sessions, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

