Concept3D Announces 2025 Interactive Map Partner Award Winners

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concept3D, the leading provider of Interactive Maps, Event Calendars, 360 Virtual Tours and Room Reservation Software, today announced the winners of its 2025 Interactive Map Partner Awards, recognizing higher education partners that are redefining how interactive maps support engagement, accessibility, and campus experiences.The annual awards celebrate institutions that use Concept3D Interactive Maps not only for wayfinding, but as strategic tools for storytelling, recruitment, and inclusive campus navigation.“This year’s award winners represent what’s possible when institutions view maps not just as navigation tools, but as digital experiences,” said Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO. “These partners are using Interactive Maps to engage students, welcome visitors, and make their campuses more accessible. We’re proud to work alongside organizations that continue to push the boundaries of what campus mapping can achieve.”2026 Interactive Map Partner Award WinnersMost Creative Map TourEast Texas A&M UniversityEast Texas A&M University earned recognition for its exceptional use of Interactive Map Tours as a storytelling and self-guided exploration tool. The university has developed multiple guided tours that allow users to learn about campus history, culture, and identity at their own pace.Standout examples include the Meaningful Moments Tour and the Historic Walking Tour, both of which showcase how Map Tours can move beyond basic navigation to create immersive, narrative-driven campus experiences. These tours support prospective students, visitors, and community members by offering flexible, engaging ways to explore campus without requiring a guided visit.Most Innovative Map CategoryOccidental CollegeOccidental College was honored for its innovative “Oxy Then and Now” map category, which highlights the evolution of campus buildings and spaces over time. By pairing historical context with present-day locations, Occidental uses Interactive Map categories to tell a visual story of institutional growth and transformation.This creative approach demonstrates how map categorization can support alumni engagement, campus pride, and historical storytelling—while still serving everyday wayfinding needs for students, staff, and visitors.Top Map for Student EngagementLakeland UniversityLakeland University received this award for its strategic focus on student engagement and recruitment through Interactive Maps. By opting into the 360 Map experience, Lakeland created an immersive digital showcase of campus spaces designed to capture attention and encourage exploration.The university is actively using its map to support recruitment efforts for the 2026 enrollment cycle, with a particular emphasis on attracting out-of-state prospective students. The map also supports new resident navigation and helps students familiarize themselves with campus before arrival—demonstrating how Interactive Maps can play a meaningful role throughout the student lifecycle.Best Use of Accessible FeaturesCrystal Bridges Campus for Art and WellnessCrystal Bridges Campus for Art and Wellness was recognized for its accessibility-first approach to Interactive Maps, driven by an “Access for All” mission within the Concept3D platform.The institution prioritized inclusive design across the entire map experience—from font sizing and category structure to keyword usage that enables bilingual search. Accessibility-focused categories such as Accessible Trails and “Find a Bench” within walking routes, along with ADA and accessible locations embedded throughout the map, ensure visitors can navigate campus with confidence and ease.Advancing Digital Wayfinding in Higher EducationTogether, this year’s award winners highlight how higher education institutions are using Interactive Maps to support recruitment, engagement, accessibility, and storytelling. These partners demonstrate that campus maps can be dynamic digital experiences—designed to meet users where they are and serve a wide range of needs.The Interactive Map Partner Awards reflect Concept3D’s ongoing commitment to helping colleges and universities connect people to places, information, and experiences through its connected suite of solutions.Founded in 2006, Concept3D is the trusted institutional partner for creating immersive, accessible digital experiences across the student lifecycle. Through a connected suite of solutions—including interactive maps, virtual tours, centralized event calendars, and room reservations—Concept3D helps colleges and universities attract, engage, and retain students with a digital-first approach to recruitment, navigation, and community building.

