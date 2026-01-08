Concept3D Releases Second Annual Salary Report for Higher Education Marketing Professionals

2026 salary report shows rising median pay, widespread raises, and growing risk of marketing talent leaving higher education

As marketing teams take on broader responsibilities, institutions need to think more holistically about pay structures, flexibility, and career growth if they want to retain experienced talent.” — Josh Darnell, Head of Marketing at Concept3D

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Concept3D today released its Second Annual Salary Report for Higher Education Marketing Professionals, providing updated benchmarks on compensation, workplace flexibility, and retention trends across the higher education marketing workforce.Based on responses from more than 200 higher education marketing professionals nationwide, the 2026 report builds on Concept3D’s inaugural salary survey released last year and establishes an ongoing, year-over-year benchmark for institutions navigating hiring and retention challenges.Key findings from the 2026 report include:- Median salary increased to $75,000, up from $72,000 in 2025, while the average salary declined slightly to approximately $83,500.- Seventy-five percent of respondents received a salary increase in the past year, yet 52% still say higher education pay is not competitive with other industries.- Nearly three-quarters (74%) have considered leaving higher education for another industry, with compensation cited as the leading reason.- Hybrid work is now the most common work model, with 57% currently hybrid, though demand for fully remote roles continues to exceed availability.- Many marketers report managing multiple marketing functions under a single job title, reflecting continued role expansion.“Higher education institutions are making incremental progress on compensation, but our second annual survey shows that raises alone are not enough to offset broader market pressures,” said Josh Darnell, Head of Marketing at Concept3D. “As marketing teams take on broader responsibilities, institutions need to think more holistically about pay structures, flexibility, and career growth if they want to retain experienced talent.”Concept3D plans to continue the salary survey annually to help higher education leaders track changes over time and make more informed workforce planning decisions.The full 2026 Higher Education Marketing Salary Report, including detailed breakdowns by experience level, role responsibilities, and work preferences, is now available for download. Founded in 2006, Concept3D is the trusted institutional partner for creating immersive, accessible digital experiences across the student lifecycle. Through a connected suite of solutions—including interactive maps, virtual tours, centralized event calendars, and room reservations—Concept3D helps colleges and universities attract, engage, and retain students with a digital-first approach to recruitment, navigation, and community building.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.