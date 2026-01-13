Sketch Development Services Recognized on Clutch 1000 List for 2025

Sketch ranks 220th of more than 400,000 B2B companies globally

We're always grateful to receive awards. The important part is what they represent. Our team is dedicated to delivering meaningful outcomes that make our clients and their products more successful.” — Calvin Horrell, General Manager, Sketch

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sketch Development Services, a leading US-based software company, today announced its inclusion on the 2025 Clutch 1000 list. The annual list is published by Clutch, a global marketplace of B2B service providers. The platform hosts listings for more than 400,000 companies worldwide, and publishes these rankings to highlight 1,000 business service providers that consistently exceed expectations.To be selected, an honoree must meet multiple criteria. They need numerous recent reviews in which their clients give them high marks. The reviews must demonstrate a diverse clientele and a broad portfolio of work. The company should have considerable specializations and experience. Finally, the company should have strong brand awareness and industry recognition before being considered for the Clutch 1000 list."One of the things that helped us make this list is that we're a 100% US-based software development firm," says Tyler Dougherty, VP of Business Development at Sketch. "A lot of firms claim to be US-based, but then they hand you off to another team to cut their own costs. Our clients appreciate that we don't do that, and we're equally grateful for the trust our clients put in us.""We've had a banner year here at Sketch, and it's not lost on any of us that our employees and clients are all vital to our success," adds John Krewson, Founder and CEO of Sketch. "We didn't even join the Clutch network until late in the first quarter. Since then, we've made a name for ourselves in AI circles, strengthened our partnerships with Atlassian and AWS , and even seen our logo in the big lights in Times Square. All of these exciting things stem from the opportunities we have to build software for enterprises that let us work on some of their most important challenges."Mike Beares, Founder and CEO of Clutch, doubles down on the significance of Sketch's position. “Earning a spot on the Clutch 1000 places a company in a league of its own and highlights true excellence in service. These standout firms have built their reputations through exceptional client satisfaction, consistent results, and a commitment to delivering real impact. We’re proud to celebrate their achievements and help connect them with businesses seeking trusted partners to drive success."Sketch Development Services is a software development company in St. Louis, MO . The firm's offerings include AI-enabled custom software development, consulting, Atlassian tooling, and cloud management services. Sketch serves a broad range of companies, including startups, SMBs, and multiple members of the Fortune 500.

