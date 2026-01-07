Strong Foundations, Stronger Future: Utah Senate Majority Unveils 2026 Priorities

Utah continues to set the standard for resilience, opportunity and innovation. The state’s success is rooted in the determination of its pioneers, who boldly forged a home in a challenging landscape. Today, the Utah Senate Majority carries forward that legacy by focusing on the values that uphold our communities and vision for the future.

Utah has long been a national model of strength and opportunity:

Best state overall – three years running

Best economic outlook – 18 years running

Number one in social mobility – twice in a row

Among the lowest electricity costs in the nation

Fourth best in education

Most charitable state



“Rankings are encouraging, but our focus has always been on Utahns,” said President J. Stuart Adams. “We are committed to building on these achievements with bold priorities to ensure our next chapter is even stronger. Putting Utahns first has always been our goal, and now we are building on that momentum with our priorities for 2026 and beyond.”

Highlights at a Glance

Affordable Living & Taxes: Over $1.4 billion in tax relief, including lower income tax, exemptions for military retirement and Social Security income (up to $90,000), expanded child tax credits for families and programs that supported more than 2,700 Utahns in purchasing their first homes.

Education: Funding has increased 112%, teacher salaries have risen 50% and educators have more preparation days, stipends and career pathways. Utah is preparing students for tomorrow’s jobs through technical programs, industry-driven degrees, civic initiatives and expanded parental choice.

Water: Over $1 billion invested in infrastructure, conservation and Great Salt Lake restoration to support farms, communities and long-term sustainability.

Energy and Innovation: Utah is leading in critical minerals, biotech, space and energy independence, driving modern innovation and strengthening national security.

Technology and Safety: Utah is setting national standards to protect children online, empower parents and safeguard personal data.

Freedom and Governance: Defending the Constitution, ensuring secure elections and upholding American-led governance.

Guided by Utahns-first principles, the Senate Majority’s 2026 priorities focus on building a future where every Utahn has the opportunity to thrive, with families, workers and local communities at the center of every decision.

Strong Foundations. Stronger Future.

Lower Taxes – Supporting families, workers and small businesses

Affordable Housing – Expanding opportunities for homeownership

Water for the Future – Ensuring long-term sustainability

Powering the Next Revolution – Advancing energy, technology and innovation

Upholding the Constitution – We don’t reinterpret. We uphold

Protecting Freedom and Data in a Connected World – Safeguarding personal privacy and online safety

Utah Solutions, Global Impact – Invented here, exported everywhere

Election Integrity – Securing the foundation of democracy

Learning with Purpose and Principles – Preparing students for success



“Utah doesn’t just endure, it leads,” said Sen. Kirk Cullimore. “The best is yet to come. Strong foundations. Stronger future. Utahns first. These priorities reflect our commitment to every community, family, and individual across the state.”

Utah is building on a legacy of success while preparing for a future of innovation, resilience and global impact to ensure our state remains a leader in opportunity and growth for years to come.