Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Greater Arlington

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Arlington.The location, owned and operated by Brandi and Johnathan Stephens, officially began serving the community on December 26, 2025. The Stephens bring a strong blend of leadership and healthcare expertise to Senior Helpers. Johnathan is a Service-Disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who served three tours during Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he developed a deep commitment to leadership, integrity, and service before self. Brandi contributes nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare talent acquisition and senior support, with a focus on building and retaining high-quality caregiving teams. Through Senior Helpers of Greater Arlington, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“We chose Senior Helpers because their commitment to dignity, compassion, and relationship-centered care aligns perfectly with our values. This work is personal for us, and we wanted to build something that truly supports families during one of the most important seasons of life.” – Johnathan StephensSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Proud Texans, parents, and active members of the community, Johnathan and Brandi were inspired to open Senior Helpers through their experience as long-distance caregivers for Johnathan’s late mother and grandmother, both of whom lived with dementia. For the Stephens, Senior Helpers is more than a business, it is a calling rooted in family values, community service, and advocacy for seniors and caregivers.“Our vision is to serve the community with excellence, integrity, and heart. Seniors deserve to age with dignity, and families deserve peace of mind. We’re honored to walk alongside families, providing care that feels supportive, respectful, and trustworthy every step of the way.” – Brandi StephensSenior Helpers of Greater Arlington offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“The Stephens are the ideal Senior Helpers franchisees,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Their passion for family-centered senior support makes them the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Arlington residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Greater Arlington is located at 4820 Little Rd, Arlington, TX 76017.To contact the office, call (817) 376-9098 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/tx/greater-arlington/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

