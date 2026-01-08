Versique Expands IT Practice with Launch of Interim Solutions Platform

Versique Executive, Professional and Interim Recruiting Sarah Lewis, Vice President of IT Solutions at Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting in Minneapolis, MN

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting announced the launch of its IT Interim Solutions division, formally expanding its Information Technology Solutions practice to include interim, contract, and project-based IT talent across Minnesota and beyond.The IT Interim Solutions division will be led by Sarah Lewis , Vice President of IT Solutions, who will oversee the development and growth of interim IT services. The offering is designed to help organizations quickly access experienced technology leaders and specialists to support transformation, cybersecurity, systems implementation, and other critical initiatives.“As organizations face constant change, they need experienced interim leaders who can step in across the business,” said Tony Sorensen, CEO of Versique. “Adding IT Interim Solutions completes our interim portfolio alongside HR and Finance & Accounting, reinforcing our consulting roots and delivering the flexible talent today’s organizations demand.” Versique’s IT Interim Solutions supports the full IT function, from executive and senior leadership roles to specialized consultants and project-based professionals. The new division complements Versique’s executive search and professional recruiting services, providing clients with a fully integrated technology talent solution.Since joining Versique less than a year ago, Lewis has driven strong growth within the IT Professional Recruiting practice. Her experience launching and scaling interim solutions uniquely positions her to lead the expansion and further strengthen Versique’s technology talent platform.“Interim IT solutions give organizations the flexibility to move forward with confidence whether they’re navigating growth, change, or critical gaps,” said Lewis. “This launch allows us to meet clients where they are with experienced professionals who deliver immediate value while supporting long-term strategy.”About Versique Executive, Professional & Interim RecruitingVersique Executive, Professional & Interim Recruiting is a nationally recognized, locally owned Minnesota recruiting firm headquartered in the Twin Cities, and has a team of more than 150 employees and consultants. A high-performance recruiting partner, Versique specializes in executive search, professional recruiting, and interim solutions, connecting exceptional talent with organizations across Minnesota and beyond.Versique’s core practice areas include Finance & Accounting, Human Resources, and Information Technology, supported by dedicated teams delivering executive, professional, and interim hiring solutions. The firm also serves specialized talent needs across Marketing, Engineering & Operations, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare Leadership, and Banking & Financial Services. Many of Versique’s recruiters bring firsthand experience in the roles and industries they now serve, providing deep market insight, functional expertise, and a consultative approach that drives long-term success.Founded in 2013, Versique is deeply invested in the Minnesota community, having raised over $500,000 for local charities and volunteered thousands of hours in support of nonprofit organizations across the state. Versique is proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal’s Fast 50, and as a Star Tribune Top Workplace.

