No Constitutional Issue With Commissioners Deciding Bail at Revocation Hearings—C.A.

Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has rejected a criminal defendant’s assertion that a court commissioner was not authorized, absent his stipulation, to preside over a bail review hearing, saying that such matters qualify as “subordinate” actions under the California Constitution even in light of the liberty issues at stake.

