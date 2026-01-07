Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,328 in the last 365 days.

No Constitutional Issue With Commissioners Deciding Bail at Revocation Hearings—C.A.

Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has rejected a criminal defendant’s assertion that a court commissioner was not authorized, absent his stipulation, to preside over a bail review hearing, saying that such matters qualify as “subordinate” actions under the California Constitution even in light of the liberty issues at stake.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

No Constitutional Issue With Commissioners Deciding Bail at Revocation Hearings—C.A.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.