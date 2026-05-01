Bail must be ‘reasonably attainable’ for nonviolent offenders, California Supreme Court rules

People charged with crimes in California must be granted bail in amounts they can afford unless they are accused of capital offenses, or face serious charges and pose a threat of violence if released, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday. Lawyers said the decision could affect thousands of cases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.