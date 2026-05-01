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Bail must be ‘reasonably attainable’ for nonviolent offenders, California Supreme Court rules

People charged with crimes in California must be granted bail in amounts they can afford unless they are accused of capital offenses, or face serious charges and pose a threat of violence if released, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday. Lawyers said the decision could affect thousands of cases.

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Bail must be ‘reasonably attainable’ for nonviolent offenders, California Supreme Court rules

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