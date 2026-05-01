Man convicted of murder in drug death is sixth Placer fentanyl homicide conviction

A man scheduled to stand trial next week pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for a Placer County death from fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that has been sold by dealers on social media and other online platforms. James Scott Teahan Jr., 35, was convicted of murder in the death of Stephen Windham, who died from fentanyl on April 24, 2024.

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