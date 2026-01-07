Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Wrong-way driver crashes into VSP trooper

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 26A1000138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle, Sgt. Derek Rolandini                         

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026

STREET: Interstate 89

TOWN: Colchester, VT

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  Exit 17

WEATHER: light snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow, slush, and ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Anson

AGE: 61   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mechanicsville, VA

VIOLATION: DUI and Gross Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front driver’s side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan

AGE:  28 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE: Berlin Barracks

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer VSP cruiser

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front driver’s side

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At about 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, VSP Williston received a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 in Williston.  Multiple reports confirmed a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane of travel.

 

The vehicle continued northbound in the southbound lanes, passing exits 13 through 16 while at times narrowly missing crashing into oncoming traffic. Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan was traveling in the southbound lanes by Exit 17 in Milton, with emergency lights and siren fully activated.  As the vehicle approached it traveled straight toward the trooper.  The wrong-way vehicle, now traveling at slow speed, collided with the front driver’s side of the fully marked VSP cruiser.

The operator, identified as Robert Anson of Mechanicsville, Virginia, was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. While in custody, Anson displayed signs of impairment. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Colchester Rescue as a precaution. Neither Anson nor Trooper Farnum-Boylan was injured in the crash.

Anson was cited to appear 8:30 a.m. Feb. 19, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington to answer charges of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Burlington

COURT DATE/TIME:  8:30 a.m. Feb. 19, 2026

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

