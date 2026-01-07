Williston Barracks / Wrong-way driver crashes into VSP trooper
CASE#: 26A1000138
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle, Sgt. Derek Rolandini
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026
STREET: Interstate 89
TOWN: Colchester, VT
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Exit 17
WEATHER: light snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow, slush, and ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Anson
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mechanicsville, VA
VIOLATION: DUI and Gross Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front driver’s side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE: Berlin Barracks
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer VSP cruiser
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front driver’s side
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
At about 1:36 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, VSP Williston received a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 89 in Williston. Multiple reports confirmed a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lane of travel.
The vehicle continued northbound in the southbound lanes, passing exits 13 through 16 while at times narrowly missing crashing into oncoming traffic. Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan was traveling in the southbound lanes by Exit 17 in Milton, with emergency lights and siren fully activated. As the vehicle approached it traveled straight toward the trooper. The wrong-way vehicle, now traveling at slow speed, collided with the front driver’s side of the fully marked VSP cruiser.
The operator, identified as Robert Anson of Mechanicsville, Virginia, was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody. While in custody, Anson displayed signs of impairment. He was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center by Colchester Rescue as a precaution. Neither Anson nor Trooper Farnum-Boylan was injured in the crash.
Anson was cited to appear 8:30 a.m. Feb. 19, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington to answer charges of DUI and Gross Negligent Operation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Burlington
COURT DATE/TIME: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 19, 2026
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
