The Maddog Strong Foundation Hosts Second Annual 'One Saves Eight' Organ Donation Education Day

NEW LENOX, IL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maddog Strong Foundation proudly announces its second annual One Saves Eight Organ Donation Education Day, taking place on Thursday, January 8, 2026 (1/8). Created by the Foundation to highlight that one organ donor can save up to eight lives, this national day of awareness is dedicated to expanding organ donation and transplantation education in schools across the United States.One Saves Eight Organ Donation Education Day serves as a platform to empower young people with life-saving knowledge about the impact of organ donation, while addressing myths, misconceptions, and barriers that often limit donor registration. By harnessing the significance of the date—1/8—the Foundation underscores the profound ripple effect created by a single donor’s generosity.“Creating awareness about the need for organ donation is important, but educating young people about the various aspects of donation and transplantation, takes the next step to creating true advocacy,” said Dr. Cyndi Grobmeier Ed.D., President of the Maddog Strong Foundation. “Education is one of the most effective tools we have to inspire the next generation of donation advocates.”This year’s initiative encourages teachers at all levels to integrate organ donation learning modules into their classrooms. Activities include:• Educational presentations and customizable lesson plans for middle and high schools• Student-led awareness activities and service projects promoting donor registration• Free digital resources for teachers, health educators, and school administrators through the Teach Life Toolkit website ( www.teachlifetoolkit.com • A national social media campaign, encouraging students and communities to share the impact of organ donation using the hashtag #OneSavesEight“January 8th is the prefect time for teachers to consider this initiative,” said Frank Grobmeier, Executive Director of The Maddog Strong Foundation. “Classes are starting back after a break and teachers are planning their Spring lesson plans.”Schools, educators, and community organizations interested in materials can access free resources at www.teachlifetoolkit.com

