GIFTED: The Docuseries Premieres on Vimeo On Demand April 1

GIFTED: The Docuseries Premieres on Vimeo On Demand April 1st

Honoring Donor Heroes during National Donate Life Month

Releasing GIFTED during National Donate Life Month allows us to amplify the message of donation, uplift donor families, and inspire viewers to consider registering as organ, eye, and tissue donors.” — Robert Horsey - Creator and Executive Producer

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GIFTED: The Docuseries, a powerful three-episode series exploring the impact and humanity of organ, eye, and tissue donation, will debut on Vimeo On Demand, April 1st. All three episodes will be available for rental or purchase, offering viewers a meaningful way to learn and engage with the donation community as the nation observes National Donate Life Month throughout April.At the heart of GIFTED: The Docuseries are the remarkable stories of three donor heroes whose legacies continue to save and transform lives: Heather Miller, Maissa Abdallah, and Maddie Grobmeier. Their journeys, and the families who bravely share them, form the emotional foundation of the series. Echoing its central call to action, GIFTED asks viewers: “If you could save the lives of 8 total strangers, could you—would you?”The series was created by filmmaker and executive producer Robert Horsey, who has dedicated his 27 year nursing career to caring for donors and recipients and honoring donor heroes while educating the public about this lifesaving cause. It has shaped GIFTED into a heartfelt, informative, and deeply human narrative.“After years in development, I’m honored to share these amazing stories of triumph over tragedy with everyone,” said Horsey. “Releasing GIFTED during National Donate Life Month allows us to amplify the message of donation, uplift donor families, and inspire viewers to consider registering as organ, eye, and tissue donors.”About GIFTED: The DocuseriesAcross three compelling episodes, the series highlights:* The lives and legacies of donor heroes Heather Miller from Wheeling, WV., Maissa Abdallah from St. Louis, MO., and Maddie Grobmeier from Chicago, IL.* The emotional journeys of donor families and transplant recipients* The behind-the-scenes work of donation and transplantation professionals* The science, logistics, and lifesaving coordination behind every successful donationGIFTED pulls back the curtain on organ, eye, and tissue donation and transplantation with empathy, honesty, and educational depth. GIFTED reveals the real human stories behind donation—stories of love, loss, hope, and the unimaginable power of generosity.AvailabilityGIFTED: The Docuseries will be available beginning April 1, 2026 on Vimeo On Demand, where viewers can rent or purchase all three episodes. Go to: www.vimeo.com/ondemand/giftedthedocuseries

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