The Maddog Strong Foundation Relocates Its Nonprofit Headquarters to Sharefest Will County Complex in New Lenox, IL

Maddog Strong Foundation Meeting Room in new headquarters in New Lenox, Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Hero Wall being installed in new Maddog Strong Headquarters

Organ and Tissue Donation Advocacy Organization Moves To Nonprofit Resource Complex Expanding Its Community Reach

The move underscores a shared mission to serve and help individuals and families through comprehensive support services and community-driven initiatives.” — Frank Grobmeier, Executive Director of the Maddog Strong Foundation

NEW LENOX, IL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maddog Strong Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting organ and tissue donation to teens and young adults, announces the relocation of its corporate headquarters to 21725 Moni Dr. Unit B, New Lenox, Illinois. This move marks a significant milestone in the foundation’s growth and commitment to expanding its community impact.The move is a direct result of the foundation’s recent partnership with Sharefest Will County , a nonprofit that provides resources of food, clothes, books, jobs, healthcare services, and more. The collaboration is designed to enhance resource sharing and community support within Will County and beyond. By situating its headquarters within the Sharefest Resource Center Complex in New Lenox, the Maddog Strong Foundation aims to strengthen its outreach capabilities and foster greater collaboration with local organizations dedicated to providing resources to those in need.This new location provides Maddog Strong with increased access to Sharefest’s extensive network and resources, allowing for more efficient program delivery and community engagement. It will also provide the community that Sharefest serves the access to healthcare information about organ donation and transplantation, allowing those who receive services to also give back by registering to give the gift of life.“This move to New Lenox, and the Sharefest Resource Center Complex is all about partnership,” said Frank Grobmeier, Executive Director of the Maddog Strong Foundation. “It underscores a shared mission to serve and help individuals and families through comprehensive support services and community-driven initiatives.”“Our purpose has always been to unite people in compassionate community service for those in need. With this partnership, we are fulfilling that by bringing their services alongside the services ShareFest provides to help those in need.” According to Gary Cheney, Founder of Sharefest Will County. “For over 18 years, ShareFest has encouraged organ/tissue donor registration. Now, we have a strategic partner right at our Resource Center.”The Maddog Strong Foundation invites community members, partners, and supporters learn more about the organization at www.maddogstrong.org --- END ---The Maddog Strong Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charity that promotes awareness and education for organ and tissue donation registry among teens and their families. The charity is built on three pillars: Education, Registration and Conversation by encouraging teens to not only check the box, but have the conversation with their friends and family.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.