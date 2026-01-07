NDDOT finalizes 2026-2029 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and begins next planning cycle

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation 2026-2029 Final Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is now available.

The STIP is a four-year program of transportation improvements funded with federal highway and transit dollars. Improvements include projects on state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and transit programs.

The Final STIP is located online at dot.nd.gov by clicking “Construction & Planning” then “Transportation Plans & Programs.” Printed copies are also available at NDDOT district offices. Individual copies may be obtained from Michael Wilz, NDDOT Programming Division, at 701-328-4457.

The NDDOT also requests public comment as it prepares the 2027-2030 STIP. Public comments for any upcoming projects are being sought until February 10, 2026. The Bismarck-Mandan urban area program of projects, the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks urban area program of projects and the Central Dakota urban area program of projects are being prepared by the local Metropolitan Planning Organizations. The Fargo-Moorhead urban area program of projects is being prepared by the local Transportation Management Area.

If you have any comments, or projects you would like to see in the near future, contact your district engineer, county engineer, Metropolitan Planning Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, or other appropriate agency.

NDDOT District Offices:

Larry Gangl - Bismarck District, 701-328-6950

Jay Praska - Valley City District, 701-845-8800

Wyatt Hanson - Devils Lake District, 701-665-5100

Korby Seward - Minot District, 701-857-6925

Rob Rayhorn - Dickinson District, 701-227-6500

Ed Pavlish - Grand Forks District, 701-787-6500

Joel Wilt - Williston District, 701-774-2700

Aaron Murra - Fargo District, 701-239-8901

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.