Learn the process for creating maple syrup with MDC this winter

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Whether it’s used for smothering waffles or dipping French toast sticks, maple syrup is a staple on many breakfast foods. Coming from sugar maple trees, the sap can be harvested and boiled into syrup. Learn about this process with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at several free events in southeastern Missouri this winter. Events are as follows:

Maple Syrup Discovery Station at Cape Girardeau Nature Center on Jan. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: MDC staff will offer visitors an opportunity to see some of the equipment involved in tree tapping, sap storage, and syrup cooking. All ages are invited, and MDC staff will be present to answer questions from 1-3 p.m. No registration is required.

MDC staff will offer visitors an opportunity to see some of the equipment involved in tree tapping, sap storage, and syrup cooking. All ages are invited, and MDC staff will be present to answer questions from 1-3 p.m. No registration is required. Virtual Tapping into Maple Season on Jan 14 from 12-1 p.m.: This virtual program will teach participants how to select the correct maple tree, correct tapping techniques, and when to tap for syrup. All ages are invited. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3G.

This virtual program will teach participants how to select the correct maple tree, correct tapping techniques, and when to tap for syrup. All ages are invited. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3G. Maple Syrup Mania at Cape Girardeau Nature Center at Night on Feb. 6 from 5-7:30 p.m.: Participants will learn about the process needed to make maple syrup, the historic prevalence, and be able to participate in maple syrup-themed crafts and activities. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.

Participants will learn about the process needed to make maple syrup, the historic prevalence, and be able to participate in maple syrup-themed crafts and activities. No registration is required, and all ages are invited. Making Maple Syrup on Feb. 7 from 9-11 a.m. at Cape Girardeau Nature Center: Participants of this event will have the opportunity to collect maple sap from trees, start the boiling process, and finish a batch of maple syrup. This event is designed for participants ages 12 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3x.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.