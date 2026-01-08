SightX Launches AI-Powered Open-Ended Text Analysis to Accelerate Qualitative Insights

Rebuilt with generative AI, the enhanced experience uncovers themes and sentiment across open-ended responses, transforming text into scalable insights.

Open-ended responses hold the richest insights, but they’re hardest to analyze at scale. This release transforms qualitative text analysis making it faster, more consistent, and human-centered.” — Naira Musallam, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, SightX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SightX , the leading consumer research platform that unifies surveys, analysis, and generative AI, today announced the release of its newly rebuilt Open-Ended Text Analysis experience. Powered by generative AI, the enhanced functionality enables researchers to quickly uncover key themes, sentiment, and patterns across open-ended responses without manual coding or time-intensive review.The new capability automatically analyzes qualitative text responses within the SightX platform, identifying common topics, associated sentiment, and standout quotes. Researchers can filter, search, and explore responses with ease, while visual summaries and quantitative charts reveal topic frequency and sentiment distribution at a glance.“Open-ended responses are often where the richest insights live, but they’re also the hardest to analyze at scale,” said Naira Musallam, PhD, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SightX. “This release transforms how teams work with qualitative text, making it faster, more consistent, and more intuitive, while keeping human interpretation at the center.”The rebuilt text analysis experience also includes AI-generated summaries that synthesize key themes and takeaways, helping teams move more quickly from raw feedback to clear, shareable insights.This release follows SightX’s recent launch of AI-Powered Video Analytics and represents another milestone in the company’s broader AI innovation initiative, which spans both native platform functionality and enhanced capabilities within Ada, SightX’s generative AI research consultant.“With these advancements, we’re giving researchers time back,” added Tim Lawton, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SightX. “By automating the most manual parts of qualitative analysis, teams can focus on what matters most: interpreting insights and driving smarter business decisions.”AI-Powered Open-Ended Text Analysis is now available within the SightX platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.