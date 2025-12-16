SightX Shares Its 2025 Year in Review, Highlighting Breakthroughs in AI, Automation, and Video Research

SightX showcases a year of AI-powered innovation focused on smarter, faster research, introducing video, automation, and enhanced insights workflows.

Researchers remain the strategic thinkers. Ada handles the repetitive work, the formatting, the early drafts. Together, they move faster and deliver more impact.” — Naira Musallam, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, SightX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SightX , the AI-powered consumer insights platform, today shared its 2025 Year in Review, reflecting on a year marked by rapid innovation, intelligent automation, and meaningful advancements in video research, segmentation, and reporting. Built around direct feedback from researchers, analysts, and insights leaders, SightX delivered a series of enhancements designed to make market research smarter, faster, and more intuitive.“In 2025 we doubled down on a very simple principle: listen to researchers, learn from their workflows, and build technology that gives them their time back,” said Naira Musallam, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SightX. “This was our most transformative year yet. One where AI and automation became seamlessly embedded in the research process.”SightX expanded its qualitative research capabilities with asynchronous video interviews, enabling respondents to record rich, nuanced feedback from anywhere in the world. Now researchers have the ability to leverage qualitative research at the scale of quantitative, all within the same powerful platform that users love.AI features including transcription, translation, sentiment analysis, thematic coding, and facial recognition quality checks ensure every submission is both high-quality and actionable. Early adopters report faster project turnarounds and significantly deeper engagement with participants.SIGHTX BRANDING SUITE:In 2025, SightX launched its most visually powerful feature to date: the Branding Suite.Users can now customize reports with bespoke colors, fonts, layouts, and logos, exporting polished, on-brand PowerPoints in seconds. The result is elevated visual storytelling and insights presentations that resonate with audiences.ADVANCED SEGMENTATION:To help teams better understand and activate audience insights, SightX released major enhancements to its machine learning–powered segmentation capabilities.With a more intuitive interface and smarter clustering algorithms, users can quickly identify meaningful subgroups without deep statistical expertise.Over the past year, SightX delivered significant upgrades to Ada, its embedded generative AI research assistant.Ada now helps with every stage of the research workflow, from building surveys and structuring existing content into survey-ready questions, to running sentiment and thematic analysis, to drafting executive summaries and insight storylines.“Ada represents our vision for the future of insights,” said Naira. “Researchers remain the strategic thinkers. Ada handles the repetitive work, the formatting, the early drafts. Together, they move faster and deliver more impact.”BUILT AROUND USER FEEDBACKAcross all releases, SightX focused on reducing friction and saving researchers time through seamless automation, intuitive design, and smart defaults.“Our customers guided every major decision we made this year,” said Tim Lawton, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, SightX. “We built to solve real challenges: tight timelines, limited resources, increasingly complex stakeholders. Everything we shipped was created to help teams focus on insight, not manual labor. Our success continues to be measured by the impact we make for our users and is evidenced by a continued best-in-class NPS score, revenue retention, and account growth year over year.”LOOKING AHEAD TO 2026SightX will continue expanding its AI-powered capabilities in the coming year, with a strong focus on:- Deeper automated storytelling- More intuitive research workflows- Enhanced video and multimedia analysis- Even greater time savings for research teams“We’re entering 2026 with incredible momentum,” said Naira. “The role of AI in insights is maturing, and we’re proud to help lead that evolution, with our users at the center of everything we build.”

