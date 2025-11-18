SightX Unveils AI-Powered Video Analytics to Transform Qualitative Research

Identify themes, sentiments, and key clips from interviews automatically, getting faster, richer qualitative insights at scale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SightX , the leading consumer research platform that unifies surveys, analysis, and generative AI , today announced the release of its newest capability: AI-Powered Video Analytics, enabling researchers to uncover key insights and emotional drivers from video interviews, at scale.The new feature automatically analyzes video responses within the SightX platform, identifying AI-generated themes, common topics, and associated sentiments across participant interviews. Researchers can now filter, segment, and pinpoint the most compelling clips and quotes without manually reviewing hours of footage.“With this release, we’re taking qualitative analysis to a new level, helping insights teams understand not just what people say, but how they feel,” said Naira Musallam, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SightX. “It’s part of our larger vision to make AI-driven research tools intuitive, scalable, and grounded in human understanding.”Video Analytics marks the first in a series of AI-driven releases under SightX’s new innovation initiative , which will extend through 2025 and beyond. This initiative encompasses both native AI platform functionality and enhanced Ada capabilities, SightX’s generative AI research consultant, expanding how researchers collect, analyze, and act on consumer data.“Our focus is on giving researchers time back,” added Tim Lawton, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SightX. “By automating what’s manual, AI empowers teams to spend more time interpreting insights and driving strategy.”With Video Analytics, users can:-Identify recurring themes and emotional sentiment across large sets of video interviews-Surface the most relevant clips and soundbites for presentations and stakeholder sharing-Conduct qualitative analysis faster and more consistently, without sacrificing depthSightX Video Analytics is now available to users as part of the platform’s continued evolution toward smarter, AI-driven research.

