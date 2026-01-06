Rabid Cat Confirmed in Greenwood County; Two People Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 6, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a stray cat found near Vines Road and Dungannon Drive in Ninety Six, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Two people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers.

The cat was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Jan. 2, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies Jan. 5, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Greenwood office at (864) 942-3600 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Stray and feral cats can carry parasites and diseases like rabies, but risks to people are manageable and preventable. Avoid handling unfamiliar cats and always give wild and stray animals plenty of space.” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “If you see an animal in need, watch it from a distance and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.” An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. Stray (e.g., socialized to people) and feral cats (e.g., unsocialized to people) serve as a significant source for rabies exposure. If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with stray or feral cats in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. There have been two cases of rabid animals statewide this year. This stray cat is the first animal in Greenwood County to test positive for rabies in 2026. In 2025, three of the 101 confirmed rabies cases tested positive from Greenwood County. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 rabid animals a year.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

