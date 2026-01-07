Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 08, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 08, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Butler
|Southwest Regional Water District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champaign
|Champaign County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|City of Solon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|City of Bay Village
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield
|City of Pickerington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Bremen
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Jefferson Water and Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin County Public Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Plain Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Lockbourne
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Village of Metamora
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Hardin County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Fredericktown Recreation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Perry Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|City of Bellefontaine
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|LaGrange Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Lucas
|City of Maumee
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Village of Woodsfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Village of New Lexington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Village of Ottawa
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Village of Belmore
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Ross
|Huntington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paint Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Village of Lakemore
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Village of Orangeville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Van Wert
|Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|City of South Lebanon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of Milton Center
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
