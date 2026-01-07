Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 08, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 08, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Butler Southwest Regional Water District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Champaign Champaign County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Solon

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

City of Bay Village

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Fairfield City of Pickerington

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Bremen

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Jefferson Water and Sewer District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin County Public Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Plain Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Lockbourne

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Village of Metamora

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Hardin County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Fredericktown Recreation District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Lake Perry Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lawrence Lawrence County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Logan City of Bellefontaine

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain LaGrange Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Lucas City of Maumee

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Village of Woodsfield

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Village of New Lexington

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Village of Ottawa

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Village of Belmore

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Ross Huntington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Paint Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Union Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Village of Lakemore

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Village of Orangeville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Van Wert Union Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Warren City of South Lebanon

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Village of Milton Center

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit