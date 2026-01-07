Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 08, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 08, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Butler Southwest Regional Water District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Champaign Champaign County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga City of Solon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
City of Bay Village
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Northeast Ohio Advanced Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Fairfield City of Pickerington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Bremen
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Jefferson Water and Sewer District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin County Public Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Plain Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Lockbourne
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Village of Metamora
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Hardin County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Fredericktown Recreation District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake Perry Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lawrence Lawrence County Educational Service Center
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan City of Bellefontaine
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain LaGrange Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Lucas City of Maumee
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Village of Woodsfield
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Village of New Lexington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Village of Ottawa
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Village of Belmore
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Ross Huntington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Paint Valley Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Village of Lakemore
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Village of Orangeville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Van Wert Union Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Warren City of South Lebanon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Village of Milton Center
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

