MPD Makes Arrest in Vermont Avenue Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the suspect in a stabbing in Northwest.

On December 17, 2025, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Second District officers responded to an area hospital for the report of a walk-in stab victim. The on-scene investigation determined the stabbing occurred inside an establishment in the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal argument. The argument turned physical when the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect fled the scene. The victim transported themselves to an area hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, January 4, 2026, officers patrolling in the Second District and who were familiar with this case observed the suspect in the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, and made an arrest.

As a result of the detective's investigation, 37-year-old Shelton Brooks Elder, of Northeast, DC, was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CCN: 25189082

