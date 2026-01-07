Blairsville, GA (January 6, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Towns County Sheriff’s Office Major John McCoy with Theft by Deception, Violation of Oath of Office, and three counts of False Statements and Writings.

In July of 2025, the GBI was requested by Enotah Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Joy Parks to investigate a theft allegation within the accountability court program. McCoy, a sworn law enforcement officer, was hired as a surveillance officer for the accountability court program. Part of his duties required home visits with accountability court participants. During a review of these home visits, discrepancies were identified. The subsequent investigation led to the charges against McCoy.

McCoy will be booked into the Union County Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Towns County Sheriff’s Office at 706-896-4444 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland, GA at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.