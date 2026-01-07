Suson Essentials Relaunches 2 Transformational Corporate Wellness Programs to Support Employee Focus, and Inner Peace

Image of Healthy food Experience Lasting Peace in Your Corporate Office Functional Food Program Connecting Your Brain and Emotions to your environment, lifestyle and mindset

Innovative corporate wellness solutions designed to lower stress, boost productivity, and support whole-person wellbeing in modern workplaces.

Belief systems are handed down to us through our lineage. You are not required to adopt ideas that do not resonate with your soul purpose.” — Rev. Jodi L. Suson

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suson Essentials, a leader in holistic lifestyle and workplace wellness solutions, is proud to announce the relaunch of two comprehensive Corporate Wellness programs designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce: a flexible Online Lifestyle Wellness Program with optional lifestyle coaching, and an immersive Onsite Experiential Wellness Room, known as the PLACE OF PEACE P.O.P POP-UP © As organizations face increasing levels of employee stress, burnout, and disengagement, Suson Essentials offers science-based, soul-centered solutions that integrate seamlessly into modern corporate environments—whether teams are remote, hybrid, or onsite.A Flexible Online Lifestyle Wellness Program - The Functional Food ProgramThe Suson Essentials Online Lifestyle Wellness Program empowers employees to take charge of their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing from anywhere. The program connects your brain and emotions to your environment, lifestyle choices and mindset. "This is not just about food, rather it's about everything that you consume" Says Rev. Jodi. This self-paced digital program focuses on sustainable lifestyle practices that support stress reduction, improved energy, long-term emotional health, and brain balance.Organizations may also choose to enhance the experience by adding access to a dedicated Lifestyle Coach, providing personalized guidance, accountability, and support tailored to individual goals and workplace challenges.Key benefits include: - Improved stress management and resilience - Increased productivity and mental clarity - Healthier daily habits that support long-term wellbeing - Optional one-on-one or group lifestyle coachingThe PLACE OF PEACE P.O.P POP-UP © : An Experiential Onsite event or Wellness RoomThe second relaunch offering is the PLACE OF PEACE P.O.P POP-UP © a thoughtfully designed onsite experiential wellness room or event that brings calm, restoration, and inner balance directly into the workplace. That energy can transfer directly to your customers and increased sales.Companies can hire Suson Essentials Chief Energy Officer, Rev. Jodi L Suson to: - Facilitate a one or multi-day immersive wellness experience for employees, or - Design and install a permanent onsite wellness room customized to the organization’s culture and space.This multisensory environment is created to support nervous system regulation, emotional reset, mindfulness, and inner peace—offering employees a dedicated space to pause, reset, and return to work centered and focused.Benefits of an onsite wellness room include: - Reduced health care costs, reduced workplace stress, burnout and absenteeism, - Enhanced focus, creativity, and emotional regulation - Increased employee satisfaction, productivity and retention - A visible commitment to employee well living.A Holistic Approach to Corporate Wellness“Corporate wellness must go beyond surface-level solutions,” says Rev. Jodi L Suson, Chief Energy Officer of Suson Essentials and International Impact Award Winning Author of “Emotional Healing & Toxic-Free Living, Model New Behaviors and Reset Old Belief Systems”—a guide to releasing emotional stress and reducing everyday toxic exposures to support whole-body wellness which is backed by world leaders in Neuroscience, Biochemistry, Natural Health, Quantum Energy, Psychology and Addiction Recovery.“These programs are designed to nurture the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—while fitting realistically into the demands of today’s workplace. When employees feel supported internally, organizations thrive externally.”Both programs can be offered independently or combined into a comprehensive corporate wellness strategy, making Suson Essentials a versatile partner for organizations seeking meaningful, measurable impact.About Rev. Jodi L. SusonRev. Jodi L Suson, Brain and Body Whisperer, is Board Certified in NLP, Brain Health, Nutrition, Essential Oils, Frequency Healing (Tesla, Rife, Sound), Internationally Certified in Photobiomodulation, Corporate Wellness, Motivational Speaker, Quantum Energy Healer, Medical Intuitive, Podcast Host, Self-Cell CareTM.About Suson EssentialsSuson Essentials is a holistic wellness company dedicated to helping individuals and organizations cultivate balance, vitality, and inner peace through lifestyle education, experiential wellness environments, personalized testing and coaching. Founded by Rev. Jodi L. Suson. Suson Essentials blends science, nature and spirituality; harmonizing all to bring oneness to human living. She supports others to Take Control of their Spiritual Health, remove what does not serve them, replace with those things that fuel your soul, and receive the Light of God…. as you were made with his spark - you are him, he is you. She guides you to embrace and reclaim the intuitive soul within you. She leads the way to blend modern wellness science with intuitive, heart-centered practices to support sustainable wellbeing.

