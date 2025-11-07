Award Winning Author Rev. Jodi L. Suson Reframes Mental Health For Humanity

Rev. Jodi Suson Gives Her Acceptance Speech At The International Impact Awards Gala in Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, in Arizona Rev. Jodi L. Suson on the Red Carpet Accepting Her International Impact Book Award at the Gala held at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel in Arizona Read the remarkable true story of recovery - Rev. Jodi’s book and workbook Emotional Healing Toxic Free Living, Model New Behaviors and Reset Old Belief Systems, and her new journal Manifest Your Best Life With Gratitude

Rev. Jodi L. Suson Reframes Mental Health for humanity backed by Brain Fitness leaders Dr. Patrick Porter, CEO BrainTap & Jeramy Freeman, CEO Freeman Formula

We are surrounded by frequencies that either heal or harm. Understanding this is part of taking control of your health.” — Rev. Jodi L. Suson

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 1st, 2025, Rev. Jodi L. Suson, Chief Energy Officer, Suson Essentials LLC accepted her award from the International Impact Book Awards, in the category of Body, Mind, Spirit.This was almost unbelievable to her because she could not read or write complete sentences in the 3rd grade and needed speech therapy in the 6th grade due to an undiagnosed brain injury when she was 7 years old.Rev. Jodi’s book, Emotional Healing Toxic Free Living , Model New Behaviors and Reset Old Belief Systems provides valuable health insights that promote holistic wellness and connecting to your higher power, Love!She is leading humanity away from Poisonous Pills To Plants and Prayers and Reframing Mental Health for the world so they can release the labels and focus on real life chemical free solutions.Rev. Jodi shares how specific testing needs to be done to properly get to the root cause of our emotional issues which are often a direct result of our environment. Meaning, genetics is not driving the dysfunction, rather it is epigenetics.While Rev. Jodi understands the science, she also believes that our body’s dysfunction is directly connected to our emotions which become dysregulated from the toxic exposure, one of the 3 T's.Rev. Jodi teaches that through prayer, a change in lifestyle, and a mindset- reset, you too can reclaim your health, just like she did when she reversed 54 chronic conditions, and then in addition to that, self-healed 4 broken bones without western medical intervention.Rev. Jodi accesses the subconscious mind to release the past... leaving all our God Given Gifts so we can all shine bright.There are many more stories in her book that reveal that with a shift in our thinking, anything is possible. Just like her mom Sherry Suson told her all the time, “You can be anything you want.”Rev. Jodi’s Book is accompanied by a workbook and newly released Journal “Manifest Your Best Life With Gratitude.”Rev. Jodi Suson is a Quantum Energy Healer, Medical Intuitive , Brain Health Professional, and Board Certified in NLP. She is connecting the neurotoxins in our environment to the dysfunction of our emotional, physical and spiritual wellbeing. She is harmonizing real science, nature and spirituality to bring oneness to human living.Rev. Jodi is a highly sought after Keynote Speaker, Teacher, Coach and supports people, corporations and recovery centers in re-inventing the spaces where they work and live through her Functional Food Program , a Lifestyle Program to sustain a joyful life.

Sneak Peek at the Story: Emotional Healing Toxic Free Living , Suson Essentials

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.