Rev. Jodi L. Suson Featured As Corporate Wellness Entrepreneur On The 2-Minute Drill On David Meltzer TV

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rev. Jodi L. Suson was featured November 14th as a Corporate Wellness Entrepreneur on the 2-MINUTE DRILL, Season 7, Episode 3, on David Meltzer TV , by legendary entrepreneur, sports executive, author and investor David Meltzer.David Meltzer is the Chairperson for the Napoleon Hill Institute, Unstoppable Foundation, Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire – you remember that tag line “Show Me The Money!”.Rev. Jodi L. Suson gave her most convincing pitch ever for The Functional Food Program , a corporate lifestyle program for better brain and emotional health to the Judges Dan Fleyshman, Rob Gill, Charles Choice and of course, David Meltzer.Rob Gill - Serial Entrepreneur, Author, and Wealth Creation Expert says to Rev. Jodi, “This is first time I’ve ever met somebody like you in my life, the whole presentation, the background, you told the whole story so amazing and the fact that you were able to tug on all of our heart strings, I mean the whole presentation and the story you told is so amazing. “Dan Fleyshman - Youngest Founder of Public Company & Angel Investor asked Rev. Jodi “How would you like to make an extra $5 to $8 million this year?”David Meltzer said “Talk about exceeding expectations. Well prepared well communicated, including what I didn’t expect for most spiritual people was she has her dollars and cents”Rev. Jodi Suson, Chief Energy Officer of Suson Essentials LLC, says “I created my company out of a personal health journey where I reverse 54 chronic conditions using plants and energy based healing.”Rev. Jodi is reframing mental health for humanity backed by neuroscience. The Advisors to the program are Dr. Patrick Porter, CEO BrainTap, On Mission to Better a Billion Brains with BrainTap and NeuralChek , and Jeramy Freeman, CEO Freeman Formula biochemist formulated the ultimate nootropic brain formula, UpGrade, a cutting edge design to boost your brain now and protect it for the long haul.Rev. Jodi’s mission is to shift humanity from poisonous pills to plants and prayers. She fell in the parking lot at work in 1997, tore both rotator cuffs and was not allowed by her employer to get a diagnosis from a Chiropractor. Instead, she was sent to a psychiatrist and was put on eight medications just to get the party started. Over two decades the doctor prescribed her 50 drugs all at the same time, after putting her through 10 clinical trials. In 2013, after both parents died, 18-months apart, she became disabled. It was then she decided to take control of her physical, mental and spiritual health. She learned what she needed about stress, brain health, food, water, EMF and more. Four years later in 2017, she got off disability and went back to work and started her own company to help others. She did not want others to suffer like she did for decades.Rev. Jodi says, I want to give people an option outside of pills. People deserve to have more vitality and joy… and I want to help people get their happy back. The Functional Food Program is structured and priced for employees, Corporations of all sizes, Recovery Centers and of course...people.Rev. Jodi L. Suson just recently received the International Impact Book Award for her new book Emotional Healing Toxic Free Living , Model New Behaviors and Reset Old Belief Systems November 1, 2025. She was also a Keynote Speaker November 13th for the Salt Lake Women’s Leadership Summits hosted by the Salt Lake City Women Leaders Association.Rev. Jodi Suson is available for Speaking Engagements, Corporate Wellness and Training.

